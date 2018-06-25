Dublin Fire Brigade are urging homeowners to keep mirrors and glasses away from window sills which can lead to the outbreak of fire during the strong sunshine.

Dublin fire crews issue warning to public about mirrors during heatwave

They also warned against leaving aerosol cans near windows, as they can explode when left in direct sun light.

"Mirrors, crystals and glasses left on a window sill can cause fire if the sun is reflected on to flammable surfaces," Dublin Fire Brigade said on Twitter. The warning was accompanied by footage of a burn window sill that caught fire after a vanity mirror was left beside the window.

It is believed that the curtains or duvet caught on fire as a result. Dublin Fire Brigade are advising th public to move their mirrors into the shade to prevent similar fires from outbreaking during the good weather this week.

Mirrors, crystals & glasses left on a window sill can cause fires if the sun is reflected on to flammable surfaces. Aerosol cans can explode! This fire was caused by a vanity mirror left in a window. Make sure yours are in the shade & remember the sunshine moves during the day pic.twitter.com/imdJe8k790 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) June 25, 2018

"Make sure yours are in the shade and remember sunshine moves during the day," they said. Dublin Fire Brigade are also recommending that the public stay out of direct sunlight during the early afternoon.

"It is recommended that you stay out of the sun between 11am and 3pm," they said. "However if you are out for lunch, apply sunscreen, wear a hat and drink fluids. Walk in the shade if you can.

"You should aim to drink 5 pints of water today."

Temperatures are expected to exceed 27C this week and Met Éireann have issues a five-day 'High-Temperature' warning as a result.

The warning is in place from 6am today until 9pm on Friday. Speaking to the Irish Independent, forecaster Deirdre Lowe said: "It is possible that we will get 30 point something (temperatures)" by Friday.

Online Editors