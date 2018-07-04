THE capital has experienced its driest June in nearly 80 years, with the scorching weather set to continue into next week.

THE capital has experienced its driest June in nearly 80 years, with the scorching weather set to continue into next week.

Driest June in nearly 80 years and weather warning in place for 14 counties as Ireland set to sizzle

According to Met Eireann’s monthly data report, the rainfall for Phoenix Park was measured at just 3.8mm – the lowest since 1941.

This comes as Met Éireann has issued yet another high-temperature warning as temperatures are expected to reach high 20s across 14 counties today.

The Status Yellow warning was issued at 4pm on Tuesday afternoon and comes into effect on Wednesday at 2pm, remaining in place until 7pm that evening.

The counties affected include Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Galway, Leitrim, Roscommon, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary.

Temperatures are expected to hit highs of 27 or 28 degrees.

With no significant rainfall forecast over the next five days, a Status Yellow drought warning remains in place.

The drought warning is in effect until July 6 – though farmers and livestock owners are worried it could be extended further.

In its latest seven-day forecast, Met Eireann said the “dry, warm and settled spell will persist into the early days of next week”.

However, it’s not all good news as the Department of Agriculture said there was a serious risk of fires throughout the country.

Its ‘Condition Red – Extreme Fire Risk’ warning has been extended until noon on Friday.

Yesterday Dublin Fire Brigade urged the public to avoid parts of Coolock as crews battled a widespread gorse fire.

Four appliances and a high-volume pump were sent to fight the blaze alongside the well-known Oscar Traynor Road.

Today will be another warm, dry and sunny day, though some southern counties will experience isolated showers during the afternoon.

Tomorrow will see a bit of a change in parts of the country.

However, southern and eastern areas will experience high temperatures of 25C.

SHOWER

Friday will see a return to sunny conditions nationwide, which will last through the weekend, though “the odd light shower” is possible.

Meanwhile, members of the public risk being slapped with a €125 fine for using their garden hose, but some eagled-eyed pedestrians witnessed Dublin council workers power washing O’Connell Street.

Photos of the city council crew at work have since gone viral, causing outrage at the apparent injustice.

Another spotted council workers washing the Pope’s Cross in the Phoenix Park.

“There’s a hosepipe ban in Dublin – no washing cars or filling pools – and the council are out with power washers washing the Popes Cross for his visit. Double standards much?” one person wrote on Twitter.

However, a spokesperson for DCC told the Herald there was a reasonable explanation for the workers using power hoses – the water has been sourced from the city’s canals and rivers.

“Dublin City Council is making every effort to minimise water usage while at the same time trying to maintain a minimum level of service,” the spokesperson said.

CANAL

“The ban which is in place refers to domestic hosepipes only.

However, in response to the water restrictions for the Dublin area, the city council will be using canal water during this period to deliver a reduced street washing service.

“We will seek to maintain a minimum level of washing on the main pedestrian routes within the city.”

Meanwhile, the seemingly endless summer has left some retailers scramble to stock seasonalsupplies.

John Clare, owner of the Arro Hardware and Garden Centre in Balbriggan, north Dublin, said watering cans were flying off the shelves.

Cider Ireland chair James O’Donoghue said sales of cider had more than doubled.

Herald