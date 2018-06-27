Motorists are now being advised to exercise caution during the heatwave as tarred road surfaces boil and temperatures soar nationwide.

Battle of the tar: Motorists warned of 'slick and dangerous' melting road surfaces as temperatures soar

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has warned Irish motorists to take care on the roads, writing: "Hot weather means hot roads and softer road surfaces.

"We are reminding road users to be careful of surfaces becoming slick and dangerous, particularly on minor roads. Please exercise caution when braking." Met Éireann said due to blazing temperatures already witnessed across the country, there's a chance the mercury could creep upward to 32C, as we edge closer to Ireland's record 33.3C temperature in 1887.

Melting tar on tyres (Photo: Garda Checkpoints & Speed Cameras Galway)

Yesterday, the highest temperature was recorded at Shannon Airport (28C). Today, the hottest areas are expected to be inland areas across Connacht and Munster, where we could see anything from 26C to 30C or even 32C. In a battle with melting tar, Mayo County Council is planning to treat melting roads with grit. The council tweeted: "Road Safety Alert: Our gritters are on standby to deal with melting roads in the blazing sunshine.

Road Safety Alert: Our gritters are on standby to deal with melting roads in the blazing sunshine. Gritters can be used for hail and in this case shine!

Please be aware and drive carefully. pic.twitter.com/W28Q45FA1K — Mayo County Council (@MayoCoCo) June 26, 2018

"Gritters can be used for hail and in this case shine! Please be aware and drive carefully." In Sligo, the council said; "Please drive with caution during this very hot spell of weather, as all roads are liable to boiling tar.

"Sligo County Council wishers to advise motorists that tar is boiling up on the L-3604-0(Local Road between Ballisodare and the R284 Sligo - Ballygawley Road) as road temperatures are in excess of 44 degrees. "The road has been treated by Sligo County Council Staff. Please proceed with care."

If temperatures peak beyond 30C, Met Éireann could introduce a red weather warning.

Currently a yellow warning is in operation but a red status would mean those whose health is at risk, such as asthmatics or the elderly, would be advised to take action, like staying indoors.

Have you checked in on vulnerable family, neighbours or friends? How are they coping with the #heatwave? Make a quick phone call or send a text.



Remember some medications need to be kept at a certain temperatures. While it’s not usually a problem it might be this week. pic.twitter.com/37PjtEjqPU — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) June 27, 2018

"There is a chance we could get to 32C. Inland areas, such as Clare, Galway city, Mayo and Limerick, are expected to be the hottest today," forecaster Aoife Murray said. "And there's a chance of 30C for the rest of the week in those areas. But it probably won't get there in Dublin or anywhere on the east coast. The further inland we go, the hotter it's getting as the heat is travelling across the land, but the closer you go to the coast, the cooler it is and the east is one of the cooler places to be due to its proximity to the coast."

Shallow mist & fog patches clearing soon after dawn. Dry with hazy sunshine today in light easterly breezes. Very warm or hot during the afternoon, with highs of 26 to 30 generally, but sea breezes will keep temperatures in the low 20s especially near southern & eastern coasts. pic.twitter.com/PQMSJck16g — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 27, 2018

But not everyone is enjoying the weather and those with health issues or older people are advised to take advantage of cooler temperatures in the morning or to visit the coast. Met Éireann advised early morning as the best time to enjoy a walk because by evening time the land has soaked up most of the day's heat and temperatures will remain stifling.

A crew from Tallaght had to close several open fire hydrants last night which flooded the road. Opening fire hydrants is illegal, it reduces water pressure for the surrounding areas and a waste of natural resources. pic.twitter.com/VxfoY1jHxn — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) June 27, 2018

"Go out in the morning early," Ms Murray said. "Cover up and wear light layers. Don't forget the sunscreen and a hat and just be mindful to stay out of the sun, especially in the afternoon when there's more chance of being sunburned." The Department of Agriculture issued a red forest fire warning yesterday afternoon as the heatwave continues. The Irish Asthma Society also issued a warning, with hayfever sufferers facing high record pollen levels.

