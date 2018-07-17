Aldi pulls plans to sell paddling pool due to water restrictions
Aldi has scrapped plans to sell a paddling pool due to the water restrictions that are in place, a spokesperson for the retailer has confirmed.
The low-cost supermarket made the announcement today as a hosepipe ban is in place.
A tweet on the Aldi Ireland account read: "In light of the National Water Conservation Order introduced by Irish Water, we will not be placing our 10ft Paddling Pool Specialbuy on sale on Thursday 19th July as advertised."
In light of the National Water Conservation Order introduced by Irish Water, we will not be placing our 10ft Paddling Pool Specialbuy on sale on Thursday 19th July as advertised.— Aldi Ireland (@Aldi_Ireland) July 17, 2018
The National Conservation Order, more commonly known as a hosepipe ban, is in place until mid-August for all domestic public water supplies and commercial premises for non-commercial activities.
Water restrictions are now in place for more than 30 locations across Dublin and Wicklow, where the water pressure will be lowered between 10am and 5pm.
Following the recent heatwave, many parts of the country entered "absolute drought" as there had been more than 15 consecutive days without rain.
Some rain is forecast this week but Irish Water has warned that we need at least four weeks worth to replenish supplies.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Publicans plead for no water cuts at the weekend
- Water restrictions: Everything you need to know
- Time to say goodbye to the heatwave? Temperatures set to drop and rain forecast for the week ahead
- Rainfall at last - but we need four more weeks of it