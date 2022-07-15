Whether you're a sun-worshipper, or hiding in the shadows, there are a few things to note as we approach the hottest day of the year. Like the counties predicted to be the hottest this weekend, how to keep your pets safe and cool and what the advice on travel is. If you are planning on being out and about this weekend, we also have our list of 30 of Ireland’s best beer gardens and places to dine outside, and 20 of the best weather-proof outdoor terraces for summer dining.

Met Eireann pinpoints weekend hotspots as mercury to reach 30C

With the hottest day of the year expected, Met Éireann meteorologist Aoife Kealy revealed the areas that will experience the highest temperatures of up to 30C this weekend

How to keep your dog safe and cool as temperatures are set to soar

Dogs Trust Ireland has shared tips and safety advice for dog lovers ahead of the heatwave.

How to protect your dog from heat stroke amid rising temperatures

Road users urged to plan ahead as mercury soars in coming days

The RSA is urging drivers to plan ahead before getting behind the wheel while other road users should also be aware of potential hazards.

Explainer: Why Europe is melting under extreme heat, and why Ireland is escaping the worst of it

To escape the heatwave in Portugal, residents and visitors had few options, and one involved scaling the peak of the Portuguese equivalent of Carrauntoohil.

Shop claiming to sell one of Ireland’s cheapest 99 cones is selling 500 a day

The recent heatwave has sent ice-cream sales soaring with Duffy’s Supervalu in Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon selling around 500 a day.

As temperatures soar 10 Irish chefs share their tips and recipes for the perfect barbecue

From a Marmite-flavoured butter and punchy overnight marinade, to compressed charcoal and meat thermometers, 10 Irish chefs share their recipes and tips for the perfect barbecue with Katy McGuinness

Feeling the burn? Six ways to soothe your sunburn

Perfect picnics: 30 places for a unique al fresco feast

From dining on fresh lobster by the Flaggy Shore to tucking into a Middle Eastern feast in a Waterford cove, Aoife Carrigy has paired the best gourmet takeaways with the perfect picnic spot

Soak up the sun: Thirty of Ireland’s best beer gardens and places to dine outside

There’s no shortage of venues to down a pint al fresco in the warm weather

20 of the best weather-proof outdoor terraces for summer dining

Aoife Carrigy picks some of her favourite spots around the country for al fresco dining from garden rooms to sheltered terraces and heated dining pods