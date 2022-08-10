People cool down at the Forty Foot during the hot weather. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Whether you're a sun-worshipper, or hiding in the shadows, there are a few things to note as we step firmly into the August heatwave. Like the counties predicted to be the hottest this weekend, how to keep your pets safe and cool and what you should you do if you or a loved one gets into difficulty swimming. If you are planning on being out and about this weekend, we also have our list of 30 of Ireland’s best beer gardens and places to dine outside, and the 50 best beaches in Ireland.

Chief medical officer issues important safety advice ahead of heatwave

Met Éireann has a weather advisory in place as the county will experience a hot spell developing from today and continuing through the rest of the week and the weekend.

Revealed: The hottest places in Ireland today as heatwave continues

Met Éireann has said some areas may hit 28C today, but this heat will be “very localised” and the rest of the country will experience highs of 23C to 24C.

... And what the hottest counties this weekend will be

What should you do if you get into difficulty swimming? Safety expert shares most important tip

Water safety delivery support officer Lisa Hollingum said the RNLI’s key message is the “Float to Live” campaign. She said if anyone gets into difficulty while swimming it is vital to “fight your urge to thrash around” and avoid panicking.

How to protect your dog from heat stroke amid rising temperatures

Soak up the sun: Thirty of Ireland’s best beer gardens and places to dine outside

We have a compiled a list of some of the more intriguing outdoor watering holes to be found this summer, in no particular order.

Temperatures to reach 26C today amid new heat warning as highs of 29C expected in coming days

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow high temperature warning for 18 counties as the country experiences a significant hot spell.

Heatwave threatens water supply with 60 areas at risk across the country

Water supplies in more than 60 locations around the country are under pressure as the warm weather and dry spell continues.

50 best beaches in Ireland: secret strands, foodies’ favourites and accessibility

Whether its a seaside stroll, a swimming adventure or a spot of birdwatching, we’ve listed the best beaches around the country to visit this summer

How to protect your phone and laptop from meltdown during the hot weather

Tips to cool down your device and the one thing you should never, ever do

Feeling the burn? Six ways to soothe your sunburn

As temperatures soar 10 Irish chefs share their tips and recipes for the perfect barbecue

From a Marmite-flavoured butter and punchy overnight marinade, to compressed charcoal and meat thermometers, 10 Irish chefs share their recipes and tips for the perfect barbecue with Katy McGuinness