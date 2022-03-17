Heating and electricity bills set to be even higher next winter

Consumers could face even higher heating and electricity bills next winter as wholesale gas prices hit unprecedented levels, Government ministers have been warned.

With households and businesses already braced for major hikes in their energy costs in the coming weeks, the Cabinet has been told there will be further significant effects on consumer energy costs next winter.

A confidential briefing given to ministers on Tuesday outlined current market expectations that significantly elevated wholesale gas prices – which are currently trading at up to six times their pre-Covid price – will continue into 2023.

This will also affect European electricity markets, including Ireland’s single electricity market.

While hedging contracts – which set energy prices at the same level for a defined period to mitigate fluctuations in the market – have meant the average increases in Irish retail electricity bills have been kept at 25pc and at 30pc for gas, these are now due to expire.

This will see the sustained high price of wholesale gas starting to affect the retail market more markedly. While a decline in energy usage over the summer will mitigate this, there will be a significant impact as winter approaches, ministers were told.

Speaking in Washington DC yesterday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin warned the “jury is out” on whether Ireland will be plunged into an economic recession as a result of the Ukraine war.

“The jury’s very much out on that, but there will be a price for this war,” he said. “Nobody can be certain as to what will happen over the course of 2022 in respect of the economic situation.

“We are doing very well, the projections are still that Ireland will grow and will not be in recession, that’s the projections, but this could unfold in a number of ways and we can’t be certain of any of them.”

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told a meeting of representative bodies for businesses, retailers, food suppliers, manufacturers and foreign investors that the Government can only mitigate the impact of the war on supply chain and energy supplies.

He committed to hold a follow-on meeting of the Enterprise Forum in the next couple of weeks.