Heartwarming tribute left outside former Bray home of Sinéad O’Connor

Tributes left to the late Sinéad O'Connor outside the musician's former home in Bray. Photo: Dawn O'Porter/Instagram.

A touching tribute to Sinéad O’Connor has been left outside her former Bray, Co Wicklow home two weeks on from the singer’s funeral.

Presenter Dawn O’Porter shared a picture of the thoughtful display through her Instagram account on Monday. It includes photos of O’Connor, personal tributes written on stones, bunches of flowers and the text of ‘When I’m No Longer Here’, a poem by the author Donna Ashworth.

Wicklow native Laura Whitmore replied and said “you are 2 mins walk from my mam’s house x.” Whitmore previously shared that O’Connor was a frequent visitor to her family home when the former Love Island host was a child.

O’Porter shared a tribute to O’Connor on July 26, the day of her death, saying she was “absolutely gutted” by her passing.

Her husband, Irish actor Chris O’Dowd, paid tribute to O’Connor on the day of her death and said “she made mighty music for us”.

Thousands lined the streets of Bray on August 8 for O’Connor’s funeral, with President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and U2’s Bono and the edge among the mourners.

A coroner’s report compiled by the authorities in London has not yet been released as to the cause of death, while in recent weeks the Coroner in London told the Irish Independent that the “date of death is unknown” after police confirmed O'Connor was found "unresponsive" at her London flat.