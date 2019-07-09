Heartbroken mother of tragic toddler Santina (2) leaves bouquet and tribute note outside Cork apartment

THE HEARTBROKEN mother of tragic toddler Santina Cawley (2) left a bouquet of flowers outside the Cork apartment complex where the child was found with critical injuries last Friday.

Santina's mother, Bridget, left the bouquet of flowers as a poignant tribute to the toddler with a note expressing her heartbreak at the devastating loss of her child.

"I am heartbroken at what happened to you. From your loving mother and family," the note read.

The mother-of-three was not at the Elderwood Park flats complex last Friday when the child was discovered with critical injuries.

Neighbours said she is totally devastated at the death of her beloved Santina.

A woman in her 30s - who is not related to Santina - is still being questioned under arrest by Cork Gardaí in connection with the death of the two year old.

Tragic: Santina Cauley (2), who was found beaten to death in a Cork city apartment on Friday morning

The woman was arrested at an address in Cork city centre yesterday morning and taken for questioning to Gurranabraher Garda Station.

She can be held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 for up to 24 hours.

The bouquet was left at the Elderwood Park complex by Santina's mother and family as they await the release of the toddler's body from Cork University Hospital (CUH).

Her remains are not expected to be released back to her family until Wednesday.

Funeral arrangements and Santina's Mass of the Angels will be confirmed at that stage.

The arrest of the young woman came as Gardaí continued their murder probe into the death of the little girl.

Santina was discovered critically injured in the Elderwood Park flats complex just off Cork's Boreenmanna Road early last Friday morning.

A neighbour had contacted Gardaí after a man called to his flat screaming for help that his daughter was badly injured.

The child's mother, Bridget, was not present and was resident at an address in a different part of Cork.

Santina was treated at the scene by paramedics at 5.30am before being rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

Tragically, she died just over three hours later.

Gardaí upgraded their investigation to a murder probe on Saturday after a post mortem examination by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster revealed Santina had met a violent death.

The toddler suffered multiple injuries to her head, neck and body including multiple bone fractures.

Gardaí have not released the full results of the post mortem examination for operational reasons.

However, detectives believe the injuries are consistent with the toddler having been subjected to a sustained, vicious beating.

The arrest followed a massive Garda operation which involves up to 30 personnel including detectives and forensic experts.

Two properties at the flats complex were sealed off by Gardaí for forensic tests as well as a vehicle found parked off the Boreenmanna Road.

Statements were taken from a number of people resident or present at the Elderwood flats complex on Thursday and Friday last including the little girl's father and his girlfriend who is not the child's mother.

CCTV security camera footage from local properties is also being studied by Gardaí.

A party had been taking place at one flat in the complex on Thursday evening.

Gardaí have again appealed for anyone who was at the flats complex between 6pm on Thursday and 6am on Friday who has not yet spoken to Gardaí to come forward.

Tributes have flooded in to the little girl from relatives, neighbours and friends.

Santina was hailed as "a little angel" who brightened the lives of so many.

The heartbroken uncle of the toddler took to social media to express his horror at the loss of his niece.

"Rip beautiful angel. Cruel world. Live life to the full and have no regrets," he wrote.

A photo of Santina showed the toddler drinking from her bottle from the back seat of a car.

Dozens of other mourners also took to social media to pay their respects.

"My heart is broken, I can't believe what has happened," said one family friend.

"I am so sorry from my heart and soul. May she rest in peace, God bless her and her family."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on (021) 4522000 or the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666111.

Meanwhile, a fundraiser to cover little Santina’s funeral costs raised over €4,000 in two hours.

Cork’s RedFM launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover funeral costs on the Neil Prendeville Show this morning.

Support for the campaign has been growing and while the target is set for €8,000, the fundraiser has already raised over €4,000.

"The Neil Prendeville Show and Cork's RedFM were contacted by a friend of the family appealing for help for the funeral costs of 2 year old Santina Cawley," the station said in a statement.

"We are subsequently seeking listeners help in raising funeral funds to support the family of 2-year-old Santina who passed away last Friday."

Online Editors