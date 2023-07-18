Heartbroken Indian family to repatriate remains of young mother from Cork

THE five-year-old son of an Indian woman who suffered fatal stab injuries in Cork will be reunited with his mother's family this week, with a brother of the deceased expected to arrive in Ireland within 48 hours.

Deepa Dinamani (38) died last Friday evening after being discovered with critical stab injuries at her home in Wilton on Cork's southside.

The chartered accountant, who was from the south Indian province of Kerala and had only been in Ireland for three months, was pronounced dead at her Cardinal Court home after desperate efforts by paramedics failed to save her.

Her husband, Regin Parithapara Rajan (41), was charged with her murder before a special sitting of Cork District Court on Sunday.

He was remanded in custody and will appear again before the court via video-link on Thursday.

Ms Dinamani's brother is now travelling to Ireland to assume care of his nephew and to help organise the repatriation of his sister's remains to India.

The Indian community in Cork has rallied to support the heartbroken family and have already staged a candlelit vigil at Ms Dinamani's home.

World Malayalee Council Cork President Dr Lekha Menon Margassery said the community will do everything within their power to assist the grief-stricken family.

"We are working on the repatriation process," he said.

"Her brother needs to submit certain forms and to get them notarised by the authorities. He has to send all those emails to the Embassy. He is travelling today to his parents because he is in a different state (in India). And then he will come here."

"He is still in shock. He cannot process it. (The vigil) was nice. It was good for us to be as one and to be united as we pass on our condolences.

"The (Cork City) Council messaged me to pass on their condolences. We are trying to sort the repatriation out - the protocol and what is required. Whether it is from the funeral home or the mortuary. Do they need a notary? All the practical steps."

Ms Dinamani's employers have also offered whatever help they can provide to assist her family.

"Her brother needs to get a visa and that will have to be issued to him. We are waiting for confirmation from (her) brother on when he will be able to travel. She only had one sibling. He is the only one."

Dr Margassery posted a message on the Cork Pravasi Malayali Facebook page, along with the World Malayalee Council Cork and Indian Nurses in Cork social media pages, asking members for their support over the coming days.

"We request all our community members' support as you are all aware of the costs incurred with repatriation. Family has requested our support in whatever way we could as a community.

"We would keep all of you updated and would like to inform you all that an action group has been formulated as a start to deal with the situation with representatives from different organisations in Cork."

Dr Margassery, who is also President of the UCC Indian Alumni Association, said Irish people who want to help the family in any way can contact her at corkwmc@gmail.com Ms Dinamani had worked with a Cork-based firm since April. In a statement Alter Domus, where Ms Dinamani had been employed as a senior funds manager, said that they were “shocked and deeply saddened” by the tragedy.

“We lost a wonderful person and colleague who will be missed by many at Alter Domus. Our thoughts are with Deepa’s family at this tragic time.”

The alarm was raised when Ms Dinamani failed to collect her son at the home of a friend on Friday - and they called to her home where the grim discovery was made and both Gardaí and emergency services were alerted.

On This Day In History - July 18th