Heartbroken friends recall talented hurler who died in US

A talented hurler who lost his life in a road traffic incident last Friday in America has been remembered by his heartbroken friends and former team-mates at his GAA club in Dublin.

David O'Beirne (23), who studied at UCD and worked in Trinity College, had been on holiday with friends in Austin, Texas, when he was hit by a truck while crossing an interstate highway. It appears he was then struck by another vehicle.

Both drivers stopped and reported the incident to local police. They remained at the scene of the accident to co-operate with police investigating the incident.

The collision is being treated as an accident.

A book of condolences has been opened in David's memory at St Jude's GAA clubhouse in Templeogue and will remain open until Sunday. A former student of the local Mac Dara's school, David was believed to be on the first day of his holiday with friends when the tragedy happened.

