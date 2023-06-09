Heartbroken friends pay tribute to ‘lovely’ teen killed in Tallaght e-bike accident

“The area is heartbroken.”

A teenager riding an e-bike died after the incident at Mac Uilliam Heights in Tallaght. Photo: Owen Breslin

A close friend of the teenager killed in an e-bicycle accident in Tallaght has said he was “much-loved” in the local community.

Gardaí were called to the scene in Fortunestown Lane at 10:40 pm on Wednesday, where the boy was found with serious injuries.

The tragic teen’s friend said his death has come as a shock.

“He was lovely, so young, only a baby. He was into his football, he had lots of friends.

Mac Uilliam Heights in Tallaght. Photo: Owen Breslin

“It can happen so easy. He probably lost control,” said the Tallaght local.

A Garda spokesperson said: “The male cyclist was seriously injured when he collided with a pillar in a residential area.

"Emergency services attended the scene and the male – aged in his late teens- was taken to Tallaght University Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased."

Local councillor Mick Duff said he sends his condolences to the family of the boy.

“There is shock in the community, it’s appalling, a young lad just out enjoying life. Our thoughts are with his family.

“Some of these bikes can get up to incredible speed. The speed is unregulated. They can creep up at appalling speed.

E-bike (getty)

“I witnessed two kids on a small e-bike the other morning on a main road with no helmets, going against the traffic. That is separate to this incident however. But we need a message of pushing safety equipment.

“They’re the new scramblers, you need a helmet. We have to have some regulation. It’s so appalling for the family,” Mr Duff said.

The Independent cllr wants to see an awareness campaign being run regarding these types of transport.

“You couldn’t possibly avoid an obstruction at that speed, I fear there will be more of these incidents.

Cllr Mick Duff

Online tributes have been pouring in for the tragic youngster:

“God Bless Him R.I.P young man Condolences to your family and Friends,” said one woman.

“Rest in peace. Thoughts and prayers are with his family,” wrote another..