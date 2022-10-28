The family of Cervical Check campaigner Lynsey Bennett has paid a moving tribute to the mother-of-two, who sadly died last night after a lengthy cancer battle.

Lynsey (34) passed away at her home in Co Longford, leaving behind two beloved daughters Zoe (14) and Hailee (9).

Last year Lynsey flew to Mexico to try pioneering treatment in a specialised hospital in Cancun.

Early last year she settled her High Court action over the alleged misinterpretation of her cervical smear slides.

She had also planned her own funeral and set up a trust fund for her two daughters.

Lynsey’s solicitor Gillian O’Mahony said in a statement: “It is with great sadness that the family of Lynsey Bennett wish to announce that Lynsey passed away peacefully last night.

“Lynsey was a very special person. Lynsey’s beautiful girls, father, sisters, family and friends are heartbroken at the passing of Lynsey at the young age of 34 and would appeal for privacy at the moment.

“Funeral arrangements will be announced shortly.”

Lynsey’s local Church of Ireland Rector Simon Scott, who was the young Longford woman’s pastor, paid tribute to her.

He said: “She was a special person. I say special in the eyes of the Lord.

“There is so much there about her already and I can really add no more in saying what a special person she was.”

CervicalCheck campaigner Stephen Teap, who lost his own wife, Irene (37) to cervical cancer, said he was “overwhelmed” by the sad news. He posted on Twitter:

"Overwhelmed with emotions at the shock of learning of the passing of the beautiful person and mother that was #LynseyBennett. While her pain ends today it only begins for those who loved her most, my thoughts are especially with her 2 little girls. #RIPLynsey”

A friend of Lynsey’s also paid tribute on social media.

“RIP my girl, may you get the best in heaven,” she wrote. “Such a strong girl, fighting right ‘til the end. Will be lost without your positive chats and advice. Will miss seeing this smile and having an auld gossip.

Rector Scott has helped Lynsey plan her funeral, in which she wants Dermot Kennedy’s version of the Van Morrison song Days Like This played.

“He sat there writing pages and pages of everything that I wanted said and done and he had no problem,” she previously said.

“He supported my friends and sent them messages and phoned them and checked in with them, and honestly he is just a remarkable man.”

The dignified young woman managed to join her religious services, either online or at her local church every weekend despite all that was going on in her life.

She said she believed in the power of prayer.

“The amount of people who have said that they are praying for me and I’m so grateful and I so appreciate that … and the amount of people who will say ‘I’m not religious but I’m praying for you’, and I just think its gives people some hope and it’s so comforting people knowing that.”

Asked how she can believe in a God that oversees tragedies that befall the likes of her, she paused and then said: “I don’t really go into thoughts like that. I have never ever once turned around and said ‘why me?’. I’ve often said ‘sure why not me?’.

“I think that sometimes things happen and that you are given it because you need to help other people. I think people learn from people’s pain and people’s misfortune, so that’s how I view it. I don’t go into the ‘why me’ and the negative thoughts, I try to stay away from that as much as I can.”

Lynsey met other women affected by the cervical smear test scandal, including Vicky Phelan.

“I have actually met Vicky in person and we do send messages every so often and I have met loads of the other women,” she previously confirmed.

“I have had huge support and phone calls and messages."

Lynsey became pals with Una Healy in recent years and was pictured on holidays earlier this year with the Saturdays singer.

Una penned a tribute to her late friend on Instagram today, writing:

“Lynsey, I am heartbroken beyond words.

“I am so grateful for all the special memories we made together. Always in my heart, forever in my soul.

“Life is so precious and you lived and loved it to the fullest. Rest in Peace my beautiful friend.

“My thoughts are with your family and friends, especially your babies Zoe and Hailee.”