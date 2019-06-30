The sister of an Irishman and his American wife tragically killed in a road crash in the US says their love story has come to a heartbreaking end, but they are “together forever”.

The sister of an Irishman and his American wife tragically killed in a road crash in the US says their love story has come to a heartbreaking end, but they are “together forever”.

'Heartbreaking end to their love story' - family and friends pay tribute to Irishman and American wife killed in road crash

Hundreds of mourners attended a memorial mass celebrating the lives of JohnJohn Heneghan (33), from Tourmakeady, Co Mayo, and Caitlin Holtzman (32), from Pennsylvania, in Mr Heneghan’s native parish today.

The couple died after a suspected drunk driver collided with their vehicle as they drove to a friend’s wedding close to Albany, in upstate New York on May 25. Three other people who were travelling with the couple survived the collision.

In her eulogy, Mr Heneghan’s sister, Maire Ivanna O’Reilly, told mourners their late mother Mona gave JohnJohn a copy of ‘The Alchemist’ when he was a young boy, a short story about a shepherd who had a vivid dream that he would find treasure if he were to travel to foreign lands.

When his mother passed away from illness nine years ago, JohnJohn returned to the book to help “deal with his monumental loss” and he “knew that he needed change”. He decided to take the chance and begin a new life in the US, and worked in agriculture before starting his career in construction in New York.

He "crossed paths" with his future wife Caitlin in the Tir na nÓg bar in New York on St Patrick’s Day.

"Caitlin was JohnJohn’s treasure, of that I am sure. They were beautiful people in their own right, but together they were really a beautiful couple. Their sparkling eyes, their bright smiles, their warmth, their love, their charism. The energy they possessed and exuded became inextinguishable.

"How can it be that these two people… can now be gone from us? It just seems unbelievable. While it breaks our hearts to lose JohnJohn so unexpectedly, that he was living his dream, that he was happy, that he was in love, and so deeply loved in return, that they are now together forever," she said, adding it was a "heartbreaking end" to "their love story".

Ms O’Reilly thanked the couple for "the laughter, the craic, the company, the loyalty, the generosity, the friendship, and most of all, thank you for letting us be part of your story".

She also thanked Caitlin’s parents for "bringing into this world such a wonderful daughter".

"She was, and always will be, a gem."

She thanked Ms Holtzman’s parents for allowing their only child’s remains to be with her husband, and promised them her family would take care of them forever in their native Tourmakeady

"We promise that we will look after her now as well as you looked after JohnJohn."

Family and friends from across Ireland, the US and Austria attended the mass on Sunday in St Mary’s Church in Tourmakeady.

Mourners were led by JohnJohn’s father Tom, Caitlin’s parents Donald and Claudia Holtzman, and John John’s siblings Orla, Olga, Maire Ivanna, Michael as well as members of both extended families.

The couple – who wed in Ballintubber Abbey in Co Mayo in 2015 – lived in Manhattan for a number of years before their untimely deaths. Caitlin owned her own media company Mediablage, working with clients from around the world, while JohnJohn was a project manager for AECOM Tishman in New York.

Three memorial services for the couple have taken place amongst family and their many friends in Ms Holtzman’s native Pennsylvania, as well as in New York and Chicago.

Sunday’s mass was celebrated by Fr John Kenny, with eulogies delivered by JohnJohn’s sister Maire Ivanna O’Reilly, and Corey Salko, a close friend of John John and Caitlin.

Fr Kenny told the mass that JohnJohn set off to the US eight years ago, asking him to bless his St Christopher medal before he departed.

The pair kept in touch through social media, Fr Kenny said, and the community were greatly shocked and saddened when word reached them that the couple had lost their lives in such tragic circumstances.

The couple’s remains were interred during a private ceremony expected to take place on Monday.

The Heneghan and Holtzman families had asked donations be made to the National Rehabilitation Centre in Dun Laoghaire in lieu of flowers.

Online Editors