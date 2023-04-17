Heartbreak for David Byrne’s mother Sadie ahead of Regency murder trial verdict as sister dies

Lisa Thompson was the sister of Sadie Byrne and the mother of gangster Freddie Thompson

The mother of Regency Hotel murder victim David Byrne has been left heartbroken ahead of the verdict in her son’s murder trial today after the death of her sister at the weekend.

Lisa Thompson – the mother of convicted gangland murderer Freddie Thompson – died on Sunday morning, senior sources have confirmed.

It is understood that Ms Thompson, who was aged in her early 70s, had been in ill health for some time and had suffered from a severe lung condition.

A former south inner city street trader, sources say she was not involved in crime and was always “very polite” in her dealings with gardaí on the many occasions that they raided her home as part of their investigations into the crimes of her son ‘Fat’ Freddie.

It is believed that Thompson has been informed of her death in prison, but sources say it is “unlikely” he will be granted permission to attend her funeral.

“With the week that is in it with the Regency verdict coming in and all the expected tensions that it will cause especially if there is an acquittal for Gerry Hutch, it would simply not be safe for Freddie to be given any form of temporary release,” a source said.

Ms Thompson’s maiden name is Roe and she is the sister of Sadie Byrne, the mother of David Byrne, who was shot dead in the high-profile boxing weigh-in murder in February 2016.

The State has argued at the trial in the Special Criminal Court that Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch was one of the gunmen involved in the murder of Byrne (34) at the Regency.

Hutch (60) will learn his fate today when the three judges make their long-awaited ruling in the case.

Sadie Byrne, who regularly attended the trial, is expected to be there along with her husband James ‘Jaws’ Byrne.

“Monday was always going to be a very difficult day for Sadie but she now has to also deal with the death of her sister who she was very close to,” a source said.

“Lisa was a woman who always felt her son was harshly treated by the media and gardaí. She always lovingly referred to him as Frederick and hated that he became known as such a villain in the press.

“She had been in ill health for some time and even had to use oxygen to help her breathing on occasion.”

Ms Thompson’s home in the Maryland area of the south inner city was shot up and targeted by gangland rivals of her jailed son Freddie on a number of occasions over the years.

It was previously reported that Lisa and Sadie spent a lot of their time together smoking and drinking cups of tea while their children played with each other.

Sadie’s sons, the deceased David and his older brother, notorious gangster Liam Byrne, were very close to their first cousin Freddie Thompson and all three were major criminals by the time they were in their late teens, with huge involvement in the drugs trade and then the bitter Crumlin/Drimnagh feud, which claimed over 15 lives.

All became key members of the Kinahan cartel, leading to David Byrne’s feud murder over six years ago.

Freddie Thompson received a life sentence in 2018 after he was found guilty at the Special Criminal Court of the gun murder of David ‘Daithi’ Douglas in 2016, and he has spent time in a number of different prisons across the country since first being jailed.

It was not the State’s case that he pulled the trigger but that he was involved directly in the operation.

Thompson’s finger prints were found in two cars used by the gang - a stolen Ford Fiesta and stolen blue Mitsubishi car.

The court heard evidence that Thompson’s DNA was also found in the Mitsubishi, while his DNA was also recovered from an air freshener and hand sanitiser in the silver Ford Fiesta.

Separately two gardaí, Detective Sergeant Adrian Whitelaw and Garda Seamus O’Donovan, allegedly identified Thompson from CCTV footage.

The trial heard that Douglas was in the door of his shop in the Liberties area at 4pm on the day of his murder.

He was eating a microwaved curry when he was shot dead at point blank range by a man wearing black clothes.

During Freddie Thompson’s three-hour sentencing hearing, his mother Lisa had sat quietly with her daughter, Freddie’s sister Lisa Jane, as the details of CCTV footage, fingerprints, and DNA evidence had closed in around Thompson and his role in the murder of David ‘Daithi’ Douglas.

Asked if she had anything to say, she thought briefly but ultimately sprung to her son’s defence.

“They set him up good,” she said, before getting into the lift.