Heartache of Bloody Sunday massacre revealed in letters to family

Julianne McKeigue, grand-niece of Michael Hogan pictured in front of his photograph in the GAA Museum in Croke Park. Photograph by Gerry Mooney

A treasure trove of dozens of poignant letters to the family of Michael Hogan, the Tipperary footballer massacred along with 13 others on Bloody Sunday a century ago, are on loan to the GAA Museum at Croke Park following their chance discovery earlier this year.

Former Irish Independent journalist Louise Hogan, a grand-niece of Michael Hogan, came across the letters in a cardboard box when she was clearing out an old chest at the family homestead in Grangemockler, Co Tipperary, this summer.

The letters, notes and memorial cards were kept by Ms Hogan’s great-grandmother Margaret and “captured the personal heartache of a family left bereft and the fraught emotions of the time,” she writes in a piece on her incredible discovery appearing in today’s ‘Review’ section of the Irish Independent.

“Neatly wrapped in brown paper and tied with string, the small box of envelopes and letters took me back across the century and reconnected me with the heartbreak that touched my family and many other families after Bloody Sunday,” she writes.

“It was like a time capsule stored for the future. The beautiful penmanship, the empathy and the eloquence shone out across the century from the now browned and yellowed writing paper.”

Michael Hogan was the only player killed on Bloody Sunday in Croke Park on November 21, 1920, during a challenge match between Tipperary and Dublin. His memory is immortalised as the Hogan Stand at Croke Park – named in his honour a day after his brutal murder.

Thirteen other innocent people were massacred by the Black and Tans that afternoon in retaliation for a spate of killings by Michael Collins’ Squad that morning.

Ms Hogan said the letters are not just historic but left a personal imprint on her family.

“I just thought they were very eloquent and brought to life the great loss experienced by the family,” she told the Irish Independent. “It made it very personal.”

The letters will remain on display at the museum next year, which is currently closed to due to Covid-19.

