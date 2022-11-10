‘Heart of gold’ – Tributes paid to young Donegal crash victim Chloe Gallagher (18)

Tributes have been paid to Chloe Gallagher Fanneran (18) who was described as having a “heart of gold” after she died in a collision in Letterkenny, Donegal, on Wednesday night.

Chloe, a former student of Errigal College in Letterkenny who was from the Crievesmith area of the town, died after the car in which she front-seat passenger in collided with another vehicle on the Ramelton Road, Letterkenny, late on Wednesday night.

Two men, the drivers of both the vehicles, are currently in Letterkenny University Hospital with serious injuries as a result of the collision.

Emergency services rushed to the scene but Chloe was pronounced dead shortly after the collision at 11.55pm on Wednesday night.

Her tragic death brings to seven the number of people who have lost their lives on Donegal's roads so far this year, compared to seven for all of last year.

Chloe was fondly remembered by her many friends as a “gentle soul” as they said she would be “forever 18”.

Chloe was fanatical about cars and Donegal Car Club confirmed they will form a Guard of Honour at her funeral.

Paying tribute to Chloe, Aaron Friel of the Donegal Car Club, said she was “someone who looked out for everyone”.

“We send our deepest condolences to the whole family. This incident has really hit us hard in the club, I myself knew Chloe very well. She was mad about her mk4 Volkswagen Golf, she loved her car shows and runs.

“She was always one to look out for everyone and one who everyone looked out for. She will be sadly missed and will never be forgotten,” Aaron told Independent.ie.

Funeral arrangements for Chloe said her tragic death has occurred as a result of a road traffic accident. Chloe's remains will repose at her family residence from 10am until 10pm tomorrow, Friday, followed by Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny followed by interment in New Leck Cemetery.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, and were travelling on the Ramelton Road, Letterkenny, between 11:30pm and midnight are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.