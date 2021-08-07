| 14.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Heart of gold: Boxer Kellie Harrington has nothing to prove to friends outside the ring

Altruism, commitment and faith are core values that helped power boxer to brink of Olympic glory

Boxer Kellie Harrington. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand
Kellie Harrington as a young girl with her brother Christopher. Photo: Christopher Harrington/Twitter Expand
Local girl Millie Mangan (8) visits Kellie Harrington's parents Yvonne and Christy at their home in Dublin. Photo: Mark Condren Expand
Kellie Harrington's parents Yvonne and Christy at their home in Dublin. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

Close

Boxer Kellie Harrington. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Boxer Kellie Harrington. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Kellie Harrington as a young girl with her brother Christopher. Photo: Christopher Harrington/Twitter

Kellie Harrington as a young girl with her brother Christopher. Photo: Christopher Harrington/Twitter

Local girl Millie Mangan (8) visits Kellie Harrington's parents Yvonne and Christy at their home in Dublin. Photo: Mark Condren

Local girl Millie Mangan (8) visits Kellie Harrington's parents Yvonne and Christy at their home in Dublin. Photo: Mark Condren

Kellie Harrington's parents Yvonne and Christy at their home in Dublin. Photo: Mark Condren

Kellie Harrington's parents Yvonne and Christy at their home in Dublin. Photo: Mark Condren

/

Boxer Kellie Harrington. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Laura Lynott

Kellie Harrington will be fighting for an Olympic gold medal for Ireland, but she is already a hero outside the ring to everyone who knows her.

The selfless “survivor” will be thinking of lost loved ones, her family and community first if she realises her dream.

Harrington (31) will fight 28-year-old Brazilian Beatriz Feirreira in Tokyo tomorrow, but the boxer has her heart in north inner city Dublin.

Most Watched

Privacy