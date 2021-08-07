Heart of gold: Boxer Kellie Harrington has nothing to prove to friends outside the ring

Kellie Harrington will be fighting for an Olympic gold medal for Ireland, but she is already a hero outside the ring to everyone who knows her.

The selfless “survivor” will be thinking of lost loved ones, her family and community first if she realises her dream.

Harrington (31) will fight 28-year-old Brazilian Beatriz Feirreira in Tokyo tomorrow, but the boxer has her heart in north inner city Dublin.

Her mother, Yvonne, raised her to “be kind” and always “step forward”, and friends believe she is incapable of letting success get the better of her.

Family friend Susan Mangan told how Harrington had helped organise a boxing fundraiser when her daughter Millie (8) was diagnosed with T cell lymphoma.

The boxer also auctioned her 2015 National Elite belt in 2019 to raise funds for a neighbour who lost their family home in a fire.

And when the pandemic hit and the Olympics were postponed for a year, she signed up to work as a cleaner at St Vincent’s Hospital in Fairview, north Dublin, where she had previously worked in catering.

Ms Mangan said: “Kellie is much stronger, physically and mentally, this time. You see the way she boxes that she’s in a better place. She can get over the line and win gold.

“But she’s already got a heart of gold. She’s lovely and would do anything for anyone.

“My daughter Millie is in remission from cancer and Kellie, being Kellie, stepped forward when she was diagnosed, asking: ‘What do you need?’

“She organised a boxing fundraiser for Millie and helped raise funds. It’s in her rearing.

“She comes from a good family, she’s always been like that. Whether it’s boxing for a world title or her community, she’s always the first to step forward.

“Kellie gives back all the time.”

After the help Harr- ington offered to the Mangan family, it is perhaps no surprise Millie and older brother Tadgh (17) idolise her.

“Millie has boxing gloves and she wants to get into boxing now because of Kellie,” Ms Mangan said.

“And my son Tadgh is really into boxing. Kellie said she will do one-on-one training with him in the garden.

“Imagine that – training with an Olympian in the garden. She’s already done so much for this community. We want her to come back with gold for herself, for all the hard work over the years.”

Harrington has been in a relationship with her partner Mandy Loughlin for 12 years, after meeting through boxing.

Ms Loughlin is from Foxrock, and Harrington has joked in the past how there is no class divide between the pair.

They both live in Cabinteely, south Dublin, and have two dogs, but Harrington, who trains at St Mary’s Boxing Club in Tallaght is never away long from her family home on Portland Row.

Her mother said: “Kellie was brought up with her brother Joel to respect others and help others if they can.

“It’s the way we see it. If you’re kind to people, you get your rewards back. Help people, if you can.”

Yvonne, like Mandy, is unable to watch a Kellie Harrington fight. Yvonne stayed in the garden while her daughter fought Thailand’s Sudaporn Seesondee in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The carer said she could hear her neighbours cheering, and only then could she walk into her home to celebrate with husband Christy and son Joel.

In the hours remaining until Harrington’s next fight – the most important moment of her life – Yvonne will pray for her.

“I pray a lot, I believe in God,” she said. “Kellie has a belief too. She prays.

“You can see her in the ring. After a fight, she looks up. She’s thinking of her nanny Harrington and granda Harrington, thanking them. She thanks the heavens.

“She thinks of those who passed away. Kellie was very close to nanny Harrington and it’s her anniversary soon.”

Harrington started boxing at 15 and kept trying to get into a local gym in her community, despite it being all male.

Yvonne said she simply would not give up.

“She used to say, ‘I’m going to get to the Olympics some day’,” Yvonne added.

“Kellie put everything into this and she always thinks of others.

“She’s more happy right now for the community and her family than anything.

“This is a fight for us and the community. Kellie walks around and just helps people in this community.”

Harrington joined the Defence Forces at the age of 18, but decided soon afterwards that it was not for her.

“She was always very athletic and wanted to do good. She loves the patients at St Vincent’s and they love her,” her mother said.

“The patients came up on the bus last week just to wave to us outside the house.

“It was lovely to see that outside my home. In the past, my daughter would set up karaoke for them and sing in the hospital.

“I’m so proud of all that Kellie is. I believe my daughter can win gold, but all I’m looking forward to is giving her a big hug when she gets home.

“Kellie deserves this, but we’re not the type to have big parties. We just want her to be happy.”

A friend said the boxer did not want the community to watch the fight on a big screen because she did not want to think of anyone being put at risk during the pandemic.

The sentiment seems typical of descriptions of the Olympian – that she is always conscious to put the welfare of others first.

Former lord mayor of Dublin and city councillor Nial Ring, who is a friend of the Harrington family, said: “We are absolutely so proud of what Kellie’s achieved.

“Kellie quotes from The Lion King ‘ha kuna matata’, meaning no worries.

“As far as we’re concerned, she’s already the queen of north inner city Dublin, Dublin city and Ireland. We could not be more proud of our Kellie.”