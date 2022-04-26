‘Hearing your own father crying is very demoralising’ - son of Robert Pether says imprisonment in Iraq taking its toll

Robert Pether has been in an Iraqi prison for the last year. Photo: RTÉ.

The son of a man imprisoned in Iraq for a year has said seeing his father so unhappy and hearing his father crying is “very demoralising”.

Robert Pether, who lived with his family in Elphin, Co Roscommon, has been locked up in an Iraqi prison for a year due to a contract dispute between his employer and the Iraqi government.

The Australian-born, Irish resident was the head engineer on a project to build a new central bank headquarters in Iraq for over four years. However there was a contract dispute with relation to an extension of time.

In April last year, Robert and his Egyptian colleague Khalid Radwan were invited back to Baghdad by the central bank to resolve the dispute between the bank and their Dubai-based employer, CME Consulting, but there they were arrested.

Robert and Khalid were sentenced to five years’ imprisonment.

Read More

Robert has been held in “dismal conditions” at a prison near Baghdad for the past year and his family have said his health is deteriorating.

“A lot of the time he's very upset about missing the milestones and everything,” Flynn Pether, Robert’s son, told RTÉ’s Primetime.

“So when I had my 18th birthday, I got a phone call with him. He was crying on the other end of the line and hearing your own father crying...it's very demoralising.”

Robert’s wife, Desree, said the engineer has lost 40kg in the past year and is “struggling to maintain a healthy weight”. He has suffered multiple infections and poor health since his detention, where he is being held in a 14-foot cell/shipping container with 16 other men.

"His health is deteriorating. He's dizzy all the time and he has a new mole on the same ear that he had a melanoma on before. He's losing weight again, he's already lost like nearly 40 kilos,” Desree said.

There are six international lawyers working to free Robert, and the recent release of Richard O’Halloran from China has given the Pethers renewed hope that they will see him freed soon.

“I think it's great that we were finally able to get Richard O'Halloran home and if the Irish Government were able to do that for him, what's to say that we can't do that for dad?,” Flynn said.

Following representations from Robert’s legal team, a UN body investigated the case, and the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention found that the two men "have been arbitrarily detained, without any legal basis”.

The working group also had concerns about misconduct during the trial. It has been alleged by UN investigators that “Mr Pether’s statements were purposely mistranslated to indicate guilt”.