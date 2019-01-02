Healy-Rae sons to face assault charges

Two sons of high-profile Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae are due to appear in court on assault charges later this year.

The charges against Jackie (23) and Kevin Healy-Rae (21) relate to an alleged incident the Christmas before last in Kenmare, Co Kerry.

Both are grandsons of the late Jackie Healy-Rae, who was an Independent TD for Kerry South from 1997 to 2011.

A third man is also facing charges related to the same matter.

Michael Healy-Rae with sons Kevin and Jackie during the Kerry Election 2016 count in Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre Photo: Domnick Walsh

Summonses are expected to be served shortly and the matter is expected to come before Kenmare District Court in April.

Young Jackie is aiming to become the latest member of the political dynasty to be elected when he stands in the local elections later this year.

Michael Healy Rae TD. Picture: Frank McGrath

He is facing two charges. The first is a charge of assault causing harm to a man at Main Street, Kenmare on December 28, 2017.

The second is a charge of assault on the same man at East Park Lane, Kenmare on the same date.

Kevin Healy-Rae, a disc jockey, is facing one charge of assault causing harm to the same man.

Both brothers have an address at Sandymount in Kilgarvan, Co Kerry.

The District Court can impose sentences of up to 12 months in prison for people convicted of assault causing harm.

However, incidents deemed serious enough can be sent forward to the Circuit Criminal Court, where there is a maximum sentence of five years in jail.

A third person, Malachy Scannell (33), of Inchinacoosh, Kilgarvan, Co Kerry, is also facing a charge of assault causing harm to the same man.

He is also facing a second assault causing harm charge on another man.

Mr Scannell is also facing a further charge of criminal damage to someone’s glasses.

Contacted for comment, Jackie Healy-Rae said he had not received a summons.

“I received nothing in effect. I won’t be making a statement,” he told Independent.ie.

“I’m on my way right now for my first day of canvassing. Hopefully the people of Castleisland will give me a chance.

“That’s my number one goal for this year, to get elected if the people of Castleisland will have me.”

His father, Michael Healy-Rae, declined to comment.

