Healy-Raes to ‘look at circumstances’ as Kerry pub video ‘showing multiple breaches of Covid-19 regulations’ emerges

Independent Councillor Danny Healy Rae can been seen in the video not wearing a mask or face covering.

A video has emerged of appearing to show multiple breaches of Covid-19 regulations in Kerry TD Danny Healy Rae’s pub.

The video, posted on Twitter by Radio Kerry’s current affairs programme ‘Kerry Today’, appears to show a gathering of people without social distancing or mask-wearing, and with access to the bar at the Jackie Healy Rae Pub in Kilgarvan, Co Kerry.

No masks appear to be worn by staff in the short video.

The footage shows people dancing, some topless males dancing, and people on each other’s shoulders.

It also appears to show a woman dancing with Deputy Healy Rae outside the entrance of the bar.

Multiple customers are seen swinging their t-shirts over their heads while dancing on chairs and tables, while others are seen sitting on people’s shoulders while singing.

The pub appears crowded and customers can also be seen ordering drinks at the bar, which is also in contravention of public health guidelines.

It is unclear when the sequence of short videos was taken, but it is believed to have been in recent weeks.

Coming up on the show, a video which appears to show lack of compliance with public health advice - no mask wearing, no social distancing, drinking at bar - in Danny Healy-Rae's pub in Kilgarvan. This and more with @jerosullivanRK. pic.twitter.com/N5vOdSqn4e — Kerry Today (@kerrytodayrk) August 5, 2021

Deputy Healy Rae’s son Johnny told RTÉ today that the family were aware of the video.

He said he has not seen it himself and the family would not be making any comment for now.

"We are looking at the circumstances and may have a comment later,” he said.

Independent.ie have contacted Deputy Healy Rae and Councillor Maura Healy Rae for comment.

Furthermore, a photo posted to Instagram on July 23 also appears to show Deputy Healy Rae behind the bar with a large crowd posing for a photograph.

This appears to be in breach of Covid-19 guidelines as people are supposed to be seated at tables at all times when eating or drinking indoors.

There are no face masks worn in the photograph, despite Fáilte Ireland guidelines dictating they should "be worn at all times by staff and customers except for when seated at a table."

Deputy Healy Rae has long been critical of Government policy on indoor drinking and dining and has urged Government on numerous occasions to trust publicans to open their doors fully to indoor dining and drinking.

The Kerry TD recently said that publicans had been “thrown to the wolves” by latest Government guidelines on indoor dining released by Fáilte Ireland.

He also questioned the data protection implications of the contact tracing and inspections of the Digital Covid Certificate as people enter pubs or restaurants.

“If you ring up about someone's medical card or something, there is a huge rigmarole about data protection, but now there's no bother in the world.

“One person is supposed to ask a customer coming in: ‘Haven't been vaccinated? Show me your vaccination pass.’ This is totally, absolutely ridiculous.

“Who is going to police this? I don't think it is policeable,” Mr Healy Rae said last month.