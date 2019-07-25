Ireland rugby star Cian Healy has admitted he has spent more time with his team-mates than his new bride and that their honeymoon has been "shelved" until next year.

Healy: I spend more time with rugby team-mates than at home with new wife

The newlywed is in pre-season training with Ireland's World Cup squad.

Healy and his teenage sweetheart Laura Smith tied the knot in Galway last month, with many of his Leinster and Ireland team-mates joining the celebrations.

However, he has seen little of his new bride since.

Asked about married life, he told the Irish Independent: "One difference is that I've been living in hotel rooms with the Irish team for most of it, so I've only been at home a total of two-and-a-half weeks. I didn't expect that.

"The honeymoon has been put on the backburner, probably until next summer."

There are changes aplenty in the Healy household as they are also building their "forever home", which they hope to move into by the end of September.

The Clontarf native also spoke about his pre-season training for Japan, which has been reported to be among the toughest ever enforced by coach Joe Schmidt.

"It's going well; training is testing everyone. We're getting fitter and stronger, but there's a nice mix of time off and getting to know each other well," he said.

Meanwhile, fly-half Johnny Sexton has said his success has been down to hard work, not genetics.

Speaking to Karl Henry on the 'Real Health' podcast, he said: "I haven't been blessed with the best genetics or speed but I have just worked hard all my career, and tried to get better."

The player constantly worries about life after rugby.

"As a rugby player it's your biggest worry. The thing you think about most, the thing you worry about most, is when you're going to have to finish," he added.

