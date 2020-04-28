Healthcare workers who cannot secure childcare can take paid leave

The health service is facing a potential staffing crisis after it was agreed yesterday that healthcare workers who have exhausted all efforts to secure childcare can take paid leave.

This could potentially see hundreds of hundreds of workers, many of them nurses, opt to stay at home, leaving hospitals and nursing homes down key staff.

They will receive their regular pay and allowances.

Union sources said that in a tele-conference yesterday evening, HSE representatives proposed that healthcare workers could take paid leave if they have exhausted all efforts to secure childcare in order to stay home and care for their children.

This would be in line with what other public sector workers are offered. However, the motion has not been confirmed yet.

It is understood that healthcare staff could work from home if possible and help out with tasks such as admin work or contact tracing.

Last night, the HSE was unable to clarify if staff would be working from home while on paid leave.

"The HSE's position remains that it intends to work collaboratively with staff, to be as flexible as possible to ensure that issues relating to supporting child care arrangements are balanced with our responsibilities to provide critical health services during this pandemic," it said in a statement.

The executive added that it ensures "flexibility and creativity" would be key.

"Our overriding goal is to ensure flexibility and creativity in working with staff and managers in this regard."

This has remained a big issue for unions since the pandemic began and it is understood that around 1,000 healthcare staff could be affected.

Online Editors