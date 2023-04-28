Healthcare workers urged to receive Covid-19 booster vaccine after ‘disappointing’ uptake

Only 27pc of healthcare workers have so far received their second booster vaccine, the HSE’s national lead on vaccination Eileen Whelan told RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland today

Healthcare workers are being urged to get their Covid-19 booster vaccine after a “disappointing” uptake of the second booster dose.

Only 27pc of healthcare workers have so far received their second booster vaccine, the HSE’s national lead of the Covid-19 vaccination programme Eileen Whelan told RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland today.

She said the slow uptake was “disappointing” in the autumn and winter when Covid-19 cases were rising and there were high numbers of patients in hospital that had tested positive for Covid-19.

Ms Whelan was speaking as the announcement of the Spring Covid-19 booster vaccine programme was made today.

People aged 70 and older, residents of long-term care facilities and people aged five and older with a weak immune system are being encouraged to receive their next booster vaccine.

By getting this dose in May, they will be able to receive another booster in the autumn along with their flu vaccine.

Ms Whelan said: “It's really important that healthcare workers boost their immunity because they're more at risk of getting infected, because they're working in an environment where there is high numbers of people with Covid cases.

"So it's important that healthcare workers protect themselves, but also that they protect the vulnerable patients in their care.

“We have looked into the reasons why that happened and though 77,000 people have received their Covid 19 vaccine, we see that 140,000 health care workers got their flu vaccine. So the question is, why would there be a difference with health care workers getting one versus the other?”

Ms Whelan said a potential explanation was that at any point in time, around 12pc of healthcare workers were testing positive for Covid-19 which might exclude them from getting their booster dose.

She said this number was potentially higher – up to 25pc – during some time periods.

"We have engaged with healthcare workers because of the high importance of this, and it's going to be really important next autumn [and] winter that all healthcare workers avail of the booster.”

Ms Whelan said some reluctance to get the dose could be due to people feeling as if there is “less worry and less fear” around Covid now that strains seem less virulent.

Despite this, there are 226 Covid-positive patients in hospital at present.

“So it's really important that healthcare workers protect not just themselves, but the people around them,” she said.