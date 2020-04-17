Healthcare workers account for almost one-in-ten coronavirus cases, says INMO

Testing time: A medical employee collects a smear at a test centre for public service workers in Cologne. Picture: Reuters

Healthcare workers make up over a quarter of positive coronavirus cases in Ireland, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

Out of the 9,599 cases diagnosed by April 11, 26pc or 2,501 healthcare workers tested positive, with 883, or over a third of which were nurses.

According to HSE figures obtained by the INMO, almost one in ten (9.2pc) diagnosed COVID-19 cases in Ireland are nurses.

This comes after two healthcare workers in St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny died after contracting the virus.

The INMO has pleaded for a universal face mask policy for healthcare staff, as well as a more detailed breakdown of healthcare worker statistics.

MO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, said: “Worryingly, rates of healthcare worker infection are on the rise.

He added that a breakdown of where infection is occurring is needed.

“We need to urgently see a detailed breakdown of where the infection is occurring, in order to take rapid corrective action. That should include a review of policy to ensure everyone working in a healthcare facility has the appropriate level of PPE.”

“We also need to see these figures for healthcare workers published officially and regularly.

“Clarity and transparency on this issue will prevent unhelpful, runaway speculation which has caused great fears amongst our members and their colleagues in other professions,” Mr Ní Sheaghdha said.

