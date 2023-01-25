Healthcare is held back by paper-based records as funding yet to be approved for switch to electronic system – HSE

Our health service is being held back with inefficient, and often paper-based patient records but it could be five to seven years before there are electronic versions, a senior HSE official admitted today.

Fran Thompson, the HSE’s Chief Information Officer said how it could be five to seven years to roll out a system where patients’ records are held electronically, where there is a digital version of a person’s paper chart which can be accessed across the service.

He told the Oireachtas health committee that a business case made to the Department of Public Expenditure in 2018 to fund the extension of digitalisation was turned down on the grounds it was necessary to see how the system works in the new national children’s hospital first although it will not be ready until next year.

The HSE is now in the process of developing an updated case for a national electronic record system and is in discussions with the Department of Health for approval.

It also emerged that the health service had 48,000 cyber alerts last year, some of which could be an attack but all were blocked. Around 200 were significant potential attacks.

”Today our health service is being held back with inefficient, and often paper based patient interactions, with a patient’s presence required due to the lack of tools rather than the patient need.

“While a patient’s presence is critical in a health setting in some cases, it is not required in all settings. We need eHealth platforms that allow information to be shared across care teams with patient and service user consent, regardless of location or setting.

“This will optimise the efficiency of our health care staff whilst also improving the experience for the patient by delivering safe, integrated, and high-quality care.”

He said that without good electronic information, there are limited insights we can derive. “Data and information are integral parts of the healthcare system and are essential supports to the delivery of high quality, effective health and social care.

“People expect their health and care information to be available to them, and to those responsible for helping them, when and where they need it.

“At the same time, they want assurance that their personal information is being handled appropriately, safely, securely and in an approved and controlled way. Our current system lacks access to timely, accurate and robust data that is essential to informing decision making and assessing resource utilisation across operational, clinical and strategic departments.

He said that in 2018 and 2019 the HSE sought approval procurement national electronic health record system from the Department of Expenditure and Reform.

“This work would have included an electronic health record for acute and community services and provided a portal for patients to access their data.“

Approval was deferred in 2019 until a review of the outcomes of the new national children’s hospital which was approved, was completed.

As a result of this decision, the HSE has had to deliver multiple piecemeal solutions in order to digitise deliver on the eHealth agenda, he added.

St James’s Hospital in Dublin has an electronic record system as have four maternity hospitals. “The reality is however no matter how many point systems are delivered; from a holistic clinical and patient perspective this approach will always be suboptimal.“

There are a range of very successfully delivered digital solutions which are fundamentally changing service delivery at the front line, he added.

These include the national integrated medical imaging system one of the largest in the world, which has fully digitised our radiology services. This reduces waiting times for reports and ensures that the service being provided is safe and efficient

He also cited clinical bedside transfusion verification and transfusion software solution that electronically verifies the right blood is transfused to the right patient at the bedside.

“While the delivery and rollout of these solutions has delivered significant value, the reality is that these solutions are tactical.

“Investment in eHealth in the past was historically very low in compared with other countries. This manifested in an inability to keep up with technology changes and limited our ability to deploy new solutions. “