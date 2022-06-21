| 12.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Healthcare group says sorry for ‘superhero safety briefings’ at hospital engulfed in abuse scandal

Anger over picture of costumed staff member addressing workers at height of abuse scandal

A member of staff giving a briefing dressed as a superhero Expand

Close

A member of staff giving a briefing dressed as a superhero

A member of staff giving a briefing dressed as a superhero

A member of staff giving a briefing dressed as a superhero

Lisa Smyth

A worker at Muckamore Abbey Hospital gave a briefing dressed as a superhero at the height of the abuse scandal, it has emerged.

An image has come to light of an employee wearing such a costume, including a mask, in June 2017 during a so-called “Muckamore superhero safety brief”.

Most Watched

Privacy