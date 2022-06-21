Healthcare group says sorry for ‘superhero safety briefings’ at hospital engulfed in abuse scandal

A worker at Muckamore Abbey Hospital gave a briefing dressed as a superhero at the height of the abuse scandal, it has emerged.

An image has come to light of an employee wearing such a costume, including a mask, in June 2017 during a so-called “Muckamore superhero safety brief”.

A lawyer acting for families of patients said she intended to write to health officials to seek clarity over the image, which was posted on the personal Twitter account of a senior Belfast Trust employee.

The image was described in the post as a “Muckamore superhero safety brief” and was hailed as a “fantastic idea to promote safety and boost staff morale and reduce sickness”.

The police are currently reviewing around 300,000 hours of CCTV footage from the period during which the briefings were taking place.

There is no suggestion that any of the people in the image were involved in abusing any patients or any other wrongdoing at the hospital.

Glynn Brown, whose son Aaron is a former resident at the hospital, said he had been horrified by the image.

“It seems to me that the picture was put out as some kind of PR exercise,” he added.

“The whole idea seems like they were trying to promote Muckamore as a great place.

“It looks like they’re having fun. It’s very light-hearted.

“It looks like it was a happy, fun place when it was anything but.

“I want to know if Aaron was in the seclusion room when this was happening or if he was being hit or kicked at the time.

“I was getting updates from the police about what they were seeing on the CCTV.

“I lost count at 160 assaults on Aaron. He’s been kicked in the groin [and] he’s been punched.

“They dragged him across the ground with his genitals exposed.

“Much, much worse happened in there than has already come out, so it’s infuriating, to say the least, to see this image.”

Cathy Morrice, whose 27-year-old nephew Timothy Jones remains a resident at Muckamore, was outraged when she saw the image.

“The first question I had when I saw it was, where was Timothy at the time? Was he locked in his bedroom?” she asked.

“There is such a discrepancy between what we can see in the picture and what we know was going on in the hospital.

“I have seen CCTV footage where a patient is being kicked by multiple members of staff and a colleague is sitting at a computer, and they just look over and look away like nothing is happening.

“That’s how widespread and acceptable it was, that level of violence.

“They didn’t even react when they saw someone on the ground being kicked.

“In my mind, they’re almost worse than the people who were doing the kicking.

“Then to see this picture at the weekend, it’s really alarming.”

Phoenix Law solicitor Claire McKeegan, who acts for Action for Muckamore and The Society of Parents and Friends of Muckamore, said: “We will be writing to the Belfast Trust for further information on this image, which has caused additional stress for the families I represent.”

Expand Close Claire McKeegan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Claire McKeegan

A spokesman from the Belfast Trust said: “We are extremely sorry for the anger this has caused for families whose loved ones suffered abuse at Muckamore Abbey Hospital.

“The abuse some of our patients received was shocking, and we are working with the inquiry openly and honestly to ensure families get the answers they deserve.”

Last week, the Muckamore Inquiry heard harrowing details of some of the abuse suffered by residents, including a member of staff threatening to cut off a vulnerable patient’s genitals and break his jaw if he spoke about what he had endured.

A mother was told she would have her child removed if she made allegations of abuse, the investigation heard.

Monye Anyadike-Danes QC, counsel for a large number of the families, said CCTV footage from inside the hospital had revealed the “industrial scale” of abuse and the way that it was carried out.

She added that staff were “indifferent” to the effects of raised voices, physical violence, punishment and isolation, and ignored residents’ cries for attention or assistance.

The barrister also said staff did not only deny the suggestion of abuse, but also that there was a “pervading sense of fear” and intimidation around reporting such behaviour.

The hospital is currently at the centre of the UK’s largest adult safeguarding investigation.

The period of time being examined by PSNI detectives runs from March to November 2017, which takes in the period when the so-called superhero safety briefs were happening.