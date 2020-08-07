Close

Healthcare crisis: Understaffing, 90-hour working weeks and burnout - the challenges facing Irish doctors

Challenging rosters and 90-hour working weeks have left many hospital doctors seeking jobs abroad. John Meagher hears how punishing schedules have blighted the health system

'A single shift can be 24 hours': Dr Tom McEnery. Picture by Arthur Carron

&lsquo;A single shift can be 24 hours&rsquo;: Dr Tom McEnery. Picture by Arthur Carron

It is Tuesday, late afternoon, and Gabrielle Colleran is reflecting on her mammoth workload over the preceding days. The consultant paediatric radiologist has been working flat out since the previous Friday morning. She has been on call virtually all that time. There have been snatched hours of sleep, but it has felt like one endless shift. She is feeling exhausted.

She is upset too. Her eldest daughter, aged six, is frequently distraught because she is not getting to spend nearly as much time with her mother as her friends do with theirs. "She said something that really got to me," Colleran says. "She said, 'Real mummies don't work all the time.' What can I say to that?"

As vice-president of the Irish Hospital Consultants Association, Colleran has frequently highlighted the lengthy, punishing work weeks faced by Irish hospital doctors. It can feel as though the pleas can fall on deaf ears. "There's a huge amount of burnout among doctors," she says. "Often, there's no work-life balance. And it's been like this for a long time."