Healthcare crisis: Understaffing, 90-hour working weeks and burnout - the challenges facing Irish doctors

It is Tuesday, late afternoon, and Gabrielle Colleran is reflecting on her mammoth workload over the preceding days. The consultant paediatric radiologist has been working flat out since the previous Friday morning. She has been on call virtually all that time. There have been snatched hours of sleep, but it has felt like one endless shift. She is feeling exhausted.

She is upset too. Her eldest daughter, aged six, is frequently distraught because she is not getting to spend nearly as much time with her mother as her friends do with theirs. "She said something that really got to me," Colleran says. "She said, 'Real mummies don't work all the time.' What can I say to that?"

As vice-president of the Irish Hospital Consultants Association, Colleran has frequently highlighted the lengthy, punishing work weeks faced by Irish hospital doctors. It can feel as though the pleas can fall on deaf ears. "There's a huge amount of burnout among doctors," she says. "Often, there's no work-life balance. And it's been like this for a long time."

The chief problem, she adds, is under- staffing. For years, the health system has had a shortage of doctors - both in hospitals and the GP service. "We really feel we have a vocation," she says, "and we'll go the extra mile. And that's become custom and practice. It has long been normalised to work really long hours. There are hospital doctors right now who are working 80, 90-hour weeks. It's just not sustainable."

In April, when Covid-19 hit Ireland hard and hospitals were becoming overwhelmed with patients in intensive care units, the medical system was turned on its head. Seismic changes came into place, including the use of private hospitals for public patients.

All energies were concentrated on fighting the virus and staff numbers were boosted by doctors who had answered the HSE's call to return to Ireland. Clapping for our healthcare workers and lighting candles for the heroes of the frontline became a feature of life in lockdown.

But now that the numbers gravely ill with Covid in our hospitals have sharply declined - with 14 in ICUs as of Thursday - old habits have returned. Junior doctors, in particular, are once more suffering the full force of a workload that has reverted to what it was pre-Covid.

"We're not heroes," Colleran says. "A word like 'hero' sort of normalises the idea of working crazy hours and unworkable rosters. What we are is ordinary people, mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers. We have spoken about the conditions of our work for a long time but it feels as though nothing is changing. And it's having a huge impact - no wonder so many are going to places like Australia and New Zealand as soon as they graduate."

Róisín Connaughton knows only too well the impact of working super-long hours. The hospital doctor - a senior house officer - was driving the short distance home after a shift that was far in excess of 24 hours recently when she realised she had driven straight through a red light.

"I'm a careful driver, but I was so tired I didn't actually notice it until I was past it," she recalls. "It was on a roundabout and to this day I don't know if there were cars coming the other way. It just goes to show how exhausted you can be and that's hardly the best environment to work in when you're caring for patients."

She says staffing issues are only part of the problem. "The rosters often make no sense and they're drawn up by people who've never walked in our shoes." And, she adds, it is exceptionally difficult to make the sort of plans that those in virtually any other profession get to make without a moment's thought. "If you want to go to a wedding, for instance, you have to try to swap with one of your colleagues. The problem is these sort of practices have been going on for years and if staffing and rostering isn't overhauled, it will keep happening."

In 2013, 2,000 members of the Non-Consultant Hospital Doctors Association, protested about their working conditions. Their '24NoMore' campaign - highlighting the prevalence of 24-hour shifts, and longer - helped draw the public's attention to the crippling work hours and the potential dangers to patients.

Be On Call for Ireland

It is generally agreed that the campaign led to some improvements, especially in the bigger Dublin hospitals, but such lengthy shifts continue to be the norm in regional centres and, sometimes, in the capital too.

The HSE says that hundreds of doctors have been added to the hospital system this year and that its Be On Call for Ireland initiative - which it launched in March - has been a success. But a highly placed source in the HSE tells Review that unless there's "a massive spending programme in the system and in creating doctor positions and hundreds of beds", the lengthy hours and challenging rosters will remain.

This week, veteran hospital doctor Patrick Plunkett was moved to tweet a letter he had published in a national newspaper in 1999 highlighting both the marathon hours that were commonplace then - and in the early 1980s, when he was a junior doctor.

"I find it interesting that I wrote a letter on this very issue over 20 years ago," he tweeted. "Plus ça change, plus c'est la même chose." (The more things change, the more they stay the same.)

Tom McEnery is a new consultant at the Mater Hospital in Dublin, but he did his fair share of crippling work weeks for years while working as a non-consultant hospital doctor. A recent posting at a regional hospital highlighted to him just how onerous the situation has become, especially after the Covid-rush had abated. "It seems incredible in this day and age that you would find yourself working 24 hours or more in a single shift," he says. "But when staff numbers are as low as they are, that's the result."

A sign of how many doctors were having to put in such hours were indicated by the fact that the hospital shop was frequently out of Red Bull and other 'energy' drinks, he says. "You subsist on coffee to get you through it. And at 3am, you're hoping an energy drink will do the job."

Now he is working as a consultant, he is finally coming to understand what a good work-life balance is.

"It's been quite a change," he says. "The problem in the past is you just get so used to those kind of hours that everyone puts up with it. They want to put their patients' care first."

McEnery's wife, Ciara Gough, is also a hospital doctor and she says she has lost count of the number of friends and colleagues who have either emigrated for a better quality of life or are talking about doing so once the world returns to some sort of normality.

Gough says it is important that when doctors talk about such workloads that patients are assured that their care is in good hands. "People are safe when they're coming into Irish hospitals," she says. "We have good skilled NCHDs [non-consultant hospital doctors] who are seeing them. But it's a demanding job. We have this idea that doctors should just keep working, work 24 hours if need be, and it's become normalised. That practice is not as safe as I would like it to be."

She believes there have been some improvements for doctors, but says much more needs to be done. Part of the change needs to come from doctors themselves, she believes. "Our perception of what's good enough [with regard to hours] is somewhat skewed. When I speak to family about the kind of work we do and the time we spend doing it... I won't say that they're horrified, but they certainly wish it was different for you. I don't want to put people off doing the job - it's a great job - but there's no way around the hours. And it's certainly one of the reasons why there has traditionally been such a drain of doctors from here."

Niamh Humphries of the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland has conducted significant research on the emigration of Irish doctors.

"Obviously, the pandemic has but a stop to it for now," she says, "but when we spoke to Irish doctors working in Australia, the chief reason for them leaving was the difficult working conditions. They wanted a work-life balance that somewhere like the Australian health system could give them."

While there was a sharp increase in the number of people - from all professions, including doctors - leaving for Australia after the 2008 downturn, the numbers of Irish doctors emigrating there continued to increase post-2014, when many other professionals were opting to stay in an economically revived Ireland. In 2018, alone, 326 Irish doctors obtained working visas for Australia.

"When we spoke to people living in Australia, there was a mix, with people who had emigrated quite soon after finishing their intern year and there were people who were leaving consultant posts here in order to find a better life there," says Humphries. "In Australia, they were appreciative of the fact that they had more defined hours - they knew when they were coming in and they knew when they were leaving."

FINDING ACCOMMODATION

There are other reasons why Australia was so attractive. Junior doctors here tend to be shunted from one hospital to the next every July. The idea is they can amass training and skills in a variety of settings and with different colleagues, but it also means that they face the challenge of trying to find accommodation during a housing shortage. Rents nationwide remain higher now than they were during the height of the boom years.

One young Irish doctor who worked in Australia and joined scores of her compatriots in returning to Ireland some months ago to help with the pandemic has spoken of her shock at leaving behind a hospital job with a 40-hour working week for a situation here where 80-plus hours a week is not unusual.

Initially, she had agreed to speak on-record to Review, but then declined: "I got a fair bit of negative feedback from HR regarding me going public on the roster," she says. "Many doctors are frightened of career implications and repercussions from speaking against the inhumane working conditions."

It's a sentiment shared by another junior doctor. "I was told by a senior physician not to post anything about working conditions on social media or to speak to the media. He said to me, 'This is Ireland. It's a small country.' He was looking out for me, and for any future job I might go for and the implication was, 'Don't be seen as a trouble-maker,' but it's because not enough are speaking out that this is allowed to continue.

"And - and this probably goes against the idea of all doctors standing together on this - there really is a feeling among some of the older ones that the newer generation should have to put the work in too. After all, they did up to 100 hours a week when they were starting out, why shouldn't we?"

For Gabrielle Colleran, this unprecedented year offers the Government and HSE a chance to make radical change for the better, to pump money into the health system and to increasing doctor staffing levels in hospitals.

"I'm very concerned about winter," she says. "Not only is it flu season, but there's a threat of a second wave of Covid too. And then there's that huge waiting list for operations and procedures that simply got pushed to one side over the past few months." A leak to this newspaper on Thursday showed the scale of the challenge faced by health minister Stephen Donnelly, with officials at the Department of Heath concerned that waiting lists could rise by 130pc.

"Change is desperately needed," Colleran says. "For all our sakes - and those of our families."