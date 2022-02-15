Healthcare assistant who claimed she was verbally and emotionally abused working at nursing home wins unfair dismissal case

A healthcare assistant who claimed she was verbally and emotionally abused while working at a nursing home has won an unfair dismissal case.

The Workplace Relations Commission awarded Mihaela Osman Bashir €950 after she lost her job at Green Park Nursing Home.

Adjudication officer Louise Boyle noted that meetings held to address her concerns involved managers who are all siblings.

She said it was unfortunate that the employer did not consider having someone outside the family management circle to deal with her concerns.

Ms Bashir said she began working at the nursing home in October 2019 for €330 a week.

She said she was told in September the following year that her employment had ended.

Ms Bashir claimed director of operations Ian McNamara asked her to do deep cleaning in the nursing home.

She argued it would break infection control as she also needed to care for the residents.

Ms Bashir said she was told that if she did not like it, she should leave and there were nurses who were willing to clean.

She said she did the cleaning as she did not want to lose her job during the pandemic.

Her employer claimed she resigned.

It argued that like many other nursing homes, it had to take unprecedented steps for the protection of residents because of the pandemic.

The employer said it was not unusual for employees like her to be asked to perform house-keeping duties.

It said health care assistants who work nights perform housekeeping duties on an ongoing basis. Management said asking workers to do so during the day was unusual, but a response to an unprecedented situation.

It said its focus was to prevent the spread of infection and limit contacts where at all possible.

As the number of nursing homes with outbreaks of Covid-19 was increasing every day, the employer said it knew it was essential to act early and decisively with the help of staff.

It claimed Ms Bashir was the only staff member to question new procedures in place during the pandemic.

Workers had been asked to work longer days to reduce contacts throughout the day.

Ms Bashir said she could not do this for health reasons, so it said it facilitated her to carry out lighter work.

The employer said on one occasion, she appeared to object to taking instruction from nursing staff and started to shout.

It said she claimed she had been spoken to disrespectfully and that other staff lied about her.

At a meeting on September 28 2020, it said she agreed that the only way forward was for her to leave.

However, the adjudication officer said a letter she requested from management did not read as one might expect confirmation of a resignation to read.

“The complainant was left in a very difficult situation whereby her complaints were discarded and found her employment ended,” she said.

She said Ms Bashir had since found employment with no loss of earnings.