Young people in Beaumont Hospital with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, says doctor

Young people presenting to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, a doctor said.

Prof Ross Morgan, consultant in respiratory medicine at Beaumont Hospital, said he is “thankfully” not seeing as many young people being admitted to the hospital with coronavirus, but those who are are unvaccinated.

"We are still seeing [young people in hospital with Covid-19],” he said on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland.

"But, thankfully not in the same numbers and I would credit principally the vaccine on that and it may be that [Omicron] may not be as severe and that's good to know but that's not saying it can’t cause significant injury.

"We do see young people coming into hospital who are very sick with Covid still and they are in the category of unvaccinated.”

He added that the hospital is still seeing people of all ages presenting to the hospital with Covid-19.

“We are still seeing people come in and principally they are unvaccinated or are people who have underlying conditions, perhaps they are on medication that lowers their immune system,” he said.

Prof Morgan said the Omicron strain does appear to be less severe, as it is mainly effecting the upper part of the respiratory tract, however, once it gets into the lungs its just as deadly as previous strains.

"It depends on whether you are vaccinated or not with the degree of severity,” he said.

“For those who are unvaccinated with this current wave it seems less likely to get down into the lungs but when it does it does the exact same as it did to your lungs back in March 2020 or January of 2021.

“It causes severe lung injury, breathlessness, and for many people unfortunately respiratory failure so people need high levels of respiratory support and many of those patients end up in the intensive care unit.”

The consultant said the data is “a little bit premature” on the Omicron variant, and although it appears to be less severe than previous strains it is hard to compare hospital numbers from this January to last as we are now dealing with a largely populated country.

“The data is a little premature but when we look across where it has been more prevalent like South Africa it would suggest that it is predominantly infectious so it can get around the place,” he said.

“But, it tends to focus more on the upper part of the respiratory tract but it can go down into the lower respiratory tract and cause injury.

“It’s very hard to compare this time last year when nobody had a vaccine to now so it’s hard to know for certain.”