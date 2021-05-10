A cohort of relatively young homeless men and women in Dublin had mobility levels typical of people aged in their 70s or 80s, a study from Trinity College reveals.

The study, which is published today in the journal Scientific Reports, examined the physical and mobility traits of 65 homeless people who were either rough sleepers (17pc) or those who availed of hostel accommodation (64pc).

They were all aged in their 20s to 40s with the median age of 45 and were predominantly male (67pc) with just under a third (32.3pc) female.

All took part in the study that was initiated by the physiotherapy department at Trinity College and conducted at St James Hospital.

A wide range of simple tests were given to evaluate their physical functioning, including lower body strength, ability to climb stairs, fitness and grip strength and risk of falls.

Read More

“Notably, many participants were unable to even complete the simple physical tests due to pain or not feeling well enough,” researchers found.

Those who were able to complete the test didn’t fare much better, with 83pc exhibiting mobility problems and a third of participants unable to climb a hospital staircase.

More than half (54pc) had at least one fall in the previous six months while over a third (38pc) were only able to walk for six minutes at a time

The majority of participants (70.5pc) were frail or pre-frail while a quarter of participants had extremely poor balance.

“Overall the study provided visible evidence of accelerated physical ageing among this cohort relative to the general population with participants, (all homeless and mostly using hostel accommodation or rough sleeping) in their 20s, 30s and 40s experiencing poor physical status and geriatric syndromes comparable to housed individuals in their 70s or 80s,” according to the researchers.

“It is commonly accepted that adults who are homeless experience poor health and frequently require hospital in-patient care. The objective of this study however was to evaluate a wide range of physical functioning variables to enable better future planning of targeted health and accommodation services for this group.”

Researcher Julie Broderick said: “This study conducted by physiotherapy researcher Sinead Kiernan found that general physical and mobility levels of participants who were homeless in their 20s, 30s and 40s were comparable to levels we would expect to see among stably housed people in their 70s or 80s, this is visible evidence of accelerated physical ageing among this cohort.

"The huge physical burden experienced by this group who mostly utilised hostels or were rough sleepers is concerning. As well as other complex needs, mobility levels, strength and fitness need to be targeted in this group to prevent further deterioration.

"Falls prevention strategies are also necessary. Accommodation services for people who are homeless need to be suitable and accessible for people with low mobility levels.

“The team recommends that medical and rehabilitation services are needed to target these limitations as some may be reversible with appropriate physiotherapy provision. Physiotherapy and other physical rehabilitation services are a priority for this group.”