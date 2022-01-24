Young children now at greater risk of infection as the country reopens

Covid-19 levels in young children could increase as the country reopens and Omicron still spreads at a high level, it emerged yesterday.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan warned the Government that “as seen in other countries with similar experiences with Omicron, the removal of social and economic restrictions will result in increased opportunities for the virus to transmit and may lead to an increase in disease incidence, including in children, many of whom have not yet had the opportunity to be vaccinated”.

The harm arising from any such increase in incidence will need to be kept under close review, he said in his letter following last week’s meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

It comes as figures show a rise in cases in five to 12-year-olds in the first half of the month as Omicron surged with 15,321 children officially catching Covid-19 during this time, although the real number is expected to be higher.

At the same time, the take-up of the Covid-19 vaccine for five to 11-year-olds has slowed with around 112,000 of the 480,000 who are eligible in this age group registering so far.

Around 80,000 first doses have been administered.

Omicron has also hit more than 6,000 younger children aged four and under in the first half of the month for whom there is no vaccine licensed.

The Government decided on Friday to retain the wearing of face masks in schools despite lifting most restrictions.

Many parents are taking their time to decide whether to vaccinate their children aged five to 11 amid concerns around potential side effects and evidence that most who get the virus have a mild, self-limited illness.

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) is a rare but serious disorder which can develop in children with the virus and a number of cases have been reported in Ireland.

Asked if parents should have their younger children who do not have underlying conditions or other risk factors vaccinated, now the Omicron wave appears to be receding, Dr Denis McCauley, GP spokesman at the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) said it is advisable, although it is “probably a marginal benefit to them from a health point of view”.

However, he pointed out that vaccination means their education will be less disrupted and it reduces the risk of them passing on the virus to parents or grandparents.

It also helps to reduce the spread in the community and there is always the possibility of another Covid-19 variant coming along, Dr McCauley added.

On Friday the World Health Organisation (WHO), which has been resistant to endorse vaccination of young children, revised its advice and an advisory panel recommended the vaccine for five to 11-year-olds.

The recent update on reported Covid-19 vaccine side effects from the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) here found 269 suspected side effects to vaccines in five to 17-year-olds were reported to January 11. Seven related to a child.

The watchdog said the side effects were mild to moderate and “overall the reports received are consistent with the types of reports received for adults, most being mild to moderate in nature”.

Some 659,000 doses had been administered to children and adolescents at that point.