| 9.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'You are asking a nurse to come in and look after a ventilator. They have never seen one' - Non-critical care nurses drafted in as ICUs start to run out of specialist nurses

Shortage of specialist ICU nurses sees nurses drafted in from other wards with no ICU experience, writes Catherine Fegan

Serena O&rsquo;Brien, clinical nurse manager in critical care at the Mater hospital. Photo: Florence Grehan Expand

Close

Serena O&rsquo;Brien, clinical nurse manager in critical care at the Mater hospital. Photo: Florence Grehan

Serena O’Brien, clinical nurse manager in critical care at the Mater hospital. Photo: Florence Grehan

Florence Grehan from the Mater

Serena O’Brien, clinical nurse manager in critical care at the Mater hospital. Photo: Florence Grehan

Catherine Fegan

The redeployment of non-critical care nurses into daunting critical care roles is bringing intensive care units under increasing pressure as hospitals run out of options amidst increasing Covid-19 admissions.

It comes as hospitals across the country reach into their surge capacity by converting surgical wards and resuscitation areas into intensive care areas to accommodate patients needing critical care.

In St James’s hospital in Dublin, where 18 Covid-19 patients were receiving intensive care treatment, demand for critical care nursing is currently outstripping supply, resulting in the reallocation of staff from other disciplines into the highly specialised area of critical care.

Privacy