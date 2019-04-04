An x-rated video purporting to show two medical staff being intimate did not originate in Dublin's Beaumont Hospital, hospital officials have said.

An x-rated video purporting to show two medical staff being intimate did not originate in Dublin's Beaumont Hospital, hospital officials have said.

X-rated video is not from our hospital - Beaumont

A spokesperson for Beaumont Hospital told Independent.ie that they are aware images and video material are being circulated online that "purport to show staff from the hospital behaving in an inappropriate manner".

The hospital have confirmed that the material did not originate in Beaumont.

Beaumont said the management wishes to "state categorically and emphatically that the individuals depicted are not in any way connected with the organisation, now or at any point in the past".

They added; "It is regrettable that this material has been linked with Beaumont Hospital, causing unnecessary concern for patients, families and staff."

The video was circulated on messaging app Whatsapp earlier this week and was accompanied by a text message claiming the video was from Beaumont Hospital.

Online Editors