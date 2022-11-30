‘Worst November on record’ for hospital overcrowding as 12,624 patients wait for a bed, says INMO

Over 12,624 patients have been forced to wait for a hospital bed across the month of November, including over 563 children.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation’s (INMO), which compiles the ‘TrolleyWatch’ figures, said it represents the “worst November on record for hospital overcrowding”.

Every morning at 8am, INMO members count how many patients are waiting in the emergency department for a bed and how many are waiting in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The INMO Trolley Watch counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed. The union said these patients are “often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space”.

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha described November as another “chaotic month” in Irish hospitals, as there were only two days where there has been less than 500 people admitted to hospital without an inpatient bed.

"For the first time we have had over 563 children admitted without a bed in our hospitals. This cannot continue,” she said.

Ms Ní Sheaghdha said children’s hospitals are experiencing “severe staffing shortages”, with staff numbers down by up to 45pc in some sites, and “long-standing vacancies in nurse manager roles”.

She said it is now “commonplace that up to 40 sick children a day have to wait for a bed.”

“This is not only dangerous for staff and for patients it is simply no way to safely treat sick children who are admitted to hospital. It also places a further burden on families who have to experience long waits while accompanying a sick child, potentially overnight,” she added.

Ms Ní Sheaghdha said it's “absolutely vital” that hospital managers and the HSE focus on recruitment, retention, accommodation and capacity at these hospitals, as a “matter of urgency.”

She said “acute problems” exist with hospital overcrowding in the midwest and along the Western seaboard and the INMO and expects the HSE and the Government to treat the issue as the “emergency it is” and meet with the INMO to address their concerns.