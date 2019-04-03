'Worst ever' trolley watch figure reported as record-breaking 81 patients without a bed in Limerick

A RECORD number of 81 patients are on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) this morning - the highest ever daily figure recorded in an Irish hospital.

The INMO recorded the record-breaking figures during their daily trolley watch.

Some 52 patients are waiting in the hospital's emergency department, with 29 people in wards elsewhere.

According to the INMO, the hospital saw a 17-bed ward close last week, which is "contributing to the problem".

Overall, 594 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning. Of those, 432 are waiting in the emergency department, while 162 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The figure is followed by Cork University Hospital with 50 patients without a bed, followed by 43 in University Hospital Galway.

The INMO's Industrial Relations Officer in Limerick, Mary Fogarty, who is attending meetings at UHL today said: “Staff and patients are under intolerable pressure in Limerick today.

"This is the worst-ever figure we've recorded in an Irish hospital.

"This comes less than a week after a 17-bed ward in UHL was shut. The beds that have been closed in UHL need to be reopened immediately."

Ms Fogarty called on Health Minister Simon Harris to "intervene and deal with the chronic overcrowding in the hospital as an urgent matter of patient and staff safety".

As a result of the ward closure, the INMO have launched a petition for the ward to be reopened and for bed capacity and staffing to be increased.

The petition has gathered almost 800 signatures in the last 24 hours.

Last week, a spokesperson for UHL said: “Ward 1A is to close to facilitate the completion of works on the new fracture unit.

“This is in accordance with the overall plan to redesignate the space occupied by the old emergency department at UHL.

“Staff were fully involved in this process, with various teams presenting business cases on optimal use of the old ED.

“The outcome of this process was to open a new fracture clinic in a portion of the old ED footprint.

“This will have a significant benefit for patients attending our busy fracture clinic in terms of reduced wait times and improved patient experience.”

More information on the petition can be found here: https://my.uplift.ie/petitions/reopen-the-closed-beds-in-university-hospital-limerick

