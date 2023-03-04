World HPV Day – campaigner Laura Brennan’s family encourage public to get vaccinated and get tested to help prevent a cancer

On World HPV Day today, one cervical cancer survivor has said that if it wasn’t for having a smear test and the campaigning of people like Vicky Phelan, “I wouldn’t be here”.

And the family of vaccination campaigner Laura Brennan, who died from cervical cancer, are encouraging people to get tested fro HPV and to get vaccinated to help prevent a range of cancers.

Today is World HPV (human Papillomavirus) Day, which aims to raise awareness of the virus which affects most people, both male and female at some point in their lifetime.

HPV infection is most common in people in their late teens and early 20s and for the majority of those, it will resolve on its own. But, for some, it can unfortunately cause cells to divide and grow out of control which can lead to cancer.

Every year around 400 people are diagnosed with a HPV cancer in Ireland, around 290 of which are cervical cancers - and high-risk HPV infection is found in almost all (99pc) of cervical cancers.

CervicalCheck was established to detect HPV and check for abnormal cells and Dr Sarah Fitzgibbon, a GP who is Primary Care Clinical Advisor with the service, says World HPV Day is “an opportunity for healthcare professionals to raise awareness of the potential impact HPV can have on people’s health”.

Joanne McLaughlin can attest to this as she was diagnosed with the disease after a smear test in 2018 picked up some abnormalities and she was referred for further tests.

“Because of my smear test in April 2018, I had an examination [two months later] at a colposcopy clinic and this resulted in me being told I had cervical cancer,” says the 52-year-old from Mayo. “The biopsy and MRI results showed that it was 1a-b and by the time I had a PET scan in July it was 3b. So if it wasn’t for the smear test and the fact that Vicky Phelan and others like her, campaigned and are still campaigning to save the lives of other women, I would not be here.”

Dr Cillian De Gascun, Interim Director, National Cervical Screening Laboratory and Director of National Virus Reference Laboratory, says that attending HPV cervical screening is vital, even if you have had previous negative results.

“Most women will clear HPV after infection, however, in some, the immune system does not clear the infection and if the virus remains active , this can result in a positive HPV screening test,” he says.

“In some women, the virus does not remain active, but enters a dormant state which can give a negative HPV screening test - and sometimes a dormant HPV infection becomes active again many years after infection. This means that a woman who has previously tested negative for HPV can test positive on her screening test.

“However, the ability of HPV to become dormant means it's not possible to tell when a woman became infected with HPV. It is when the virus is active, or detectable, that it can cause changes in the cells of your cervix which can lead to cervical cancer.”

Professor Noirin Russell, Clinical Director of CervicalCheck, says that once an active HPV infection has been picked up in screening, it is monitored closely.

“We hope that by giving women information about HPV, letting them know that it causes more than 90pc of cases of cervical cancer, and giving them details of how early vaccination, and regular HPV screening can help prevent cervical cancer, we will help women make positive health choices,” she says. “Ultimately, our aim is that this leads to a continued reduction in the number of women who develop this devastating cancer.”

This is sadly too late for Laura Brennan who tirelessly campaigned for women to avail of the HPV vaccine before tragically dying from cervical cancer in 2019 at the age of 26.

Working closely with the HSE, during her illness, she urged young women to get vaccinated, saying in a promotional video that she was “the reality of an unvaccinated girl” and that it “could have been prevented”.

At the time of her death, the vaccine uptake had risen from 51pc in 2016 to 80pc, and despite their grief, her family have continued her legacy by campaigning to create more awareness of the benefits of the vaccine and urge anyone who is eligible to find out how to avail of it.

“After Laura died, we, her family, took up her advocacy in as best we could,” says her brother Kevin. “We heard from so many families and young people out there who were touched by Laura’s story and regret not getting the HPV vaccine when it was offered to them. The Laura Brennan HPV Vaccine catch-up programme was developed in response to that and we’re so proud that Laura’s influence lives on, still giving people an opportunity that she didn’t have.

“So if you didn’t get the vaccine when it was offered to you in school, if you were touched by Laura’s story but missed out on the vaccine before you got all the facts, the Laura Brennan HPV Vaccine catch-up programme gives another opportunity. Visit hpv.ie to see if you’re eligible and book an appointment today.”

According to Dr Laura Heavey, Specialist in Public Health Medicine, National Screening Service, every year in Ireland, women with cervical cancer which was detected during screening are more likely to be diagnosed at an earlier stage which can make for more positive outcomes.

“HPV infection is incredibly common – most people will be infected at some point in their lives - but for the majority, their immune system will deal with the infection and it won’t cause them any problems,” she says. “Cervical screening will help us to identify those people with persistent infection, so that we can treat the abnormal cells caused by HPV before they develop into cancer. With cervical screening and HPV vaccination, Ireland is in a really good position to make cervical cancer a rare disease.”

The HSE has been delivering HPV vaccine to young girls since 2010 as part of the school immunisation programme and in 2019 the programme was extended to include boys in first year of second level schools. To date over 550,000 students have taken the opportunity to get fully vaccinated with HPV vaccine through that programme.

The Laura Brennan HPV Vaccination Catch-up Programme is giving eligible people an additional opportunity in 2023 to get a HPV vaccine through the HSE Programme. The HPV vaccine is free and available through HSE vaccination clinics.