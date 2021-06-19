Women’s health group warns Tánaiste that church-ownership of maternity hospital is ‘intractable’ under current plan

A campaign against the church-ownership of the new National Maternity Hospital has welcomed Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s shared concern but has warned it’s “intractable” under current plans.

The hospital will be funded by the State but the site is owned by a private catholic charity called St Vincent’s Holdings and has agreed to lease the land to the State for 99 years.

The campaign group wants the hospital and its site to be in full public ownership as it says if St Vincent’s gets the license it will not offer abortions and other procedures banned by their Church.

"There are intractable issues here,” Jo Tully, chairperson of the campaign against church ownership of women's healthcare said.

“Although the hospital will cost up to a billion euro of taxpayers' money, the State is to have no role whatsoever in the new facility except to bankroll it.

"Mr Varadkar said that the Government is not happy with the governance arrangements because the board will not be appointed by the State.

"If the government is unhappy with the governance, the State should not accept the license clause.”

Last Thursday, the Tánaiste publicly admitted in the Dáil that he has concerns about the ownership of lands for the new hospital.

Speaking about the site being leased to the State, he said: “We don’t think the safeguards around that are strong enough.

“A hospital that is almost fully funded by the State should have a significant number, a majority appointed by the Government in my view.”

Mr Varadkar was replying to People Before Profit TD Brid Smith and he said the “ideal scenario” would be for the State to own the site. But he said it will be a building integrated with the existing hospital and this posed practical difficulties.

He added that there would be guarantees on the services which would be provided at the new hospital.

“It is an absolute requirement that the constitution must specify that any procedures and treatments that are legal in the State are available in that hospital,” he said.

"There can be no ambiguity about that and it includes sterilisation, IVF, assisted reproduction and terminations.”

Ms Tully said it’s “unthinkable” in 2021 that a new national maternity hospital would not provide procedures banned by the Catholic Church.

She added: “The only way out of this legal quagmire, to ensure the safety and wellbeing of women's reproductive health, is for the new hospital to be fully owned and fully governed by the State, like the new children's hospital.”