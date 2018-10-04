Women wait 17 weeks for their cancer test results to be returned

The waiting time for the return of test results to women who have undergone cervical screening with CervicalCheck can be as long as 17 weeks, it emerged yesterday.

The extent of the delay was highlighted by Cork Fianna Fáil TD Margaret Murphy O'Mahony, who brought it to the attention of Health Minister Simon Harris at the Oireachtas health committee.

She said she was contacted by a Cork woman yesterday.

Her result was unclear and she will now have to undergo another test "with a further 17-week wait".

A backlog for screening through CervicalCheck has arisen as thousands of women avail of additional free testing offered in the wake of the cervical cancer scandal.

A HSE spokeswoman said CervicalCheck is continuing to experience high demand for repeat smear tests which are available until the end of 2018.

"It has led to a delay in providing test results," she said. "Currently, women will receive results within 15 weeks of the smear test - it may take longer in a small number of cases."

She said efforts were being made to improve times by hiring additional lab staff, using overtime and in some cases cancelling annual leave.

