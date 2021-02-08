Women spend on average €121 annually on period products and pain relief

It estimated that the overall annual cost of period products per woman is €96.72 and a minimum of €121 when pain relief is included. Stock image

Women and girls in Ireland spend on average €121 a year on period products and pain relief, a Government report revealed.



Frank Feighan, the Minister of State for Public Health, said it is his “ambition” to get a bill passed as quickly as possible that would make period products available free of charge in public buildings such as schools and hospitals.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1’s Drivetime, he did not give a date or timeframe for when this will come in to practice and said details still need to be sorted.

As there is a commitment in the Programme for Government to provide free period products in all publicly-funded educational settings, Mr Feighan was asked if he believes this will be delivered.

"I believe it will be, we want to get the legislation through first,” he said, adding that the first step is to get the bill, which was due to be debated this evening, through the Seanad.

"In the UK, in England and Wales they delivered these products through schools but in Scotland they have looked at the delivery through local authorities.

"In Ireland, we will probably look at it from a different point of view, we hope to have cross-party support and go back to the Parliamentary Women's Caucus which first brought this to the Seanad.”

When asked why this isn’t being brought in soon and what his department is waiting on, Mr Feighan said the report was only launched today and it says further research is needed to see what evidence there is on a national scale that free period products are needed.

He added there are two separate bills in relation to this issue and they “are looking for more consideration of the issue to propose legislation”.

Mr Feighan said the issue needs to be dealt with “empathy and compassion” as “we all have wives, sisters, daughters and friends who are in a situation that they could be caught in period poverty”.

