Women seeking hospital care due to complications after medical abortion

A number of women who had abortions are presenting to hospital with complications such as bleeding, infection, continuing pregnancy and retained products of conception, a conference was told.

Under the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Act which came into effect last January, women can have a medical abortion, which involves taking medication after consulting a GP or maternity hospital up to 12 weeks of pregnancy.

The first study of its kind into the standard of care for a number of women seeking hospital treatment after having a medical abortion found none had undergone an assessment for venous thromboembolism, a blood clot. The study, by St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, showed two were offered contraceptive advice.

Psychological support was only offered in three cases.

