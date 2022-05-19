Women get much more back from cuddling than men

A cuddle reduces stress in women, but not so much in men. Stock image

A new study suggests women get more back from cuddling than men, receiving a bigger stress-relieving boost that may help explain male reticence around embracing a partner.

Researchers from Ruhr University Bochum in Germany analysed 76 people in romantic relationships and measured levels of stress hormone cortisol when they hugged briefly ahead of a test that raised stress levels.

They found women who hugged their partners had lower cortisol levels than those who did not.

This suggested that for women, even a brief cuddle with a romantic partner before a stressful situation can help relieve stress.

There was no change for men, suggesting hugs do little to relieve their anxiety.

Writing in the journal Plos One, the researchers said: “We found a cortisol-buffering effect of embraces between romantic partners following a stress induction procedure. The effect was specific to women.

“This finding could have implications for stress reduction in everyday situations that often induce stress like exams, oral presentations or job interviews.

“As a woman, hugging your romantic partner can prevent the acute stress response of your body.”

The power of touch is known to be important for humans, signalling safety and trust and releasing the bonding hormone oxytocin. Psychologists use the term “skin hunger” for when people lack the intimacy of close contact.

Previous research has shown massages, embraces combined with hand-holding and embraces with affectionate communication can all reduce signs of stress in women.