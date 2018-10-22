Women can be spared chemo with new breast cancer test

A test carried out on a group of women recently diagnosed with breast cancer spared one in four of them from having to undergo chemotherapy, according to a new study.

The study looked at the impact of the Oncotype DX test on 74 patients whose oncologists used it to help determine their course of treatment.

The test examines the activity of a group of 21 genes in the tumour and can help give more information about the cancer, providing the doctor with insight into whether the woman will benefit from chemotherapy as part of her treatment.

The findings of the study on a group of Irish patients will be presented at the annual Congress of the European Society for Medical Oncology in Munich, Germany.

The test is currently available to private patients. It is free to women in public hospitals who have early stage breast cancer that has not spread to their lymph nodes.

This study extended to patients whose cancer had spread to their lymph nodes.

The research on 74 patients found that the test led to a 27pc reduction in the recommendation for chemotherapy from 68 to 48 women.

The recommendation was based on the analysis that the women were at low risk of their tumour relapsing and had tumours which were relatively resistant to chemotherapy.

The study was led by Dr Patrick Morris, consultant medical oncologist at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, and sponsored by Cancer Trials Ireland.

He said: "This study will hopefully lead to greater individualised care in Ireland in the future. Our ongoing research is examining whether this test can be used in patients before breast cancer surgery."

Irish Independent