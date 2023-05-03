Women are being told to 'grin and bear it’ during the menopause, doctor warns

A doctor at one of Ireland’s leading women’s health clinics claims menopausal women are being told to ‘grin and bear it’ by some GPs.

Dr Talisa Chennells treats women from all over Ireland for symptoms linked to the so-called change of life at the Menopause Hub in Dublin.

Her clients, she said, seek help for a vast range of symptoms including fatigue, lack of sleep, anxiety, depression and brain fog.

However, many of them had previously been told by a GP not to worry about the menopause as it would “pass in a few years”.

Some had even been offered anti-depressants.

“That is such an old fashioned attitude,” said Dr Chennells, who worked as a GP after graduating in medicine.

“Women struggling with menopausal symptoms do not need to suffer in silence anymore.

“There are a number of treatment options available to them, including hormone replacement therapy (HRT), non-hormonal medicines, herbal treatments, and psychological counselling”

Dr Chennells, who is a member of the British Menopause Society, said some of her former colleagues in general practice remain suspicious of HRT – even though recent research shows it can be safely prescribed to suitable patients.

Dr Chennells (35) said she moved from her native South Africa to Dublin with her husband and three children to join the multi-disciplinary team at the Menopause Hub – Ireland’s first-ever clinic solely devoted to helping menopausal women overcome symptoms– because she is passionate about women’s health.

“We are here to help, and we understand that every woman’s menopausal journey is as individual as they are,” Dr Chennells added.

The Menopause Hub has two treatment centres – one in Mount Merrion, south Co Dublin, and one in Santry, north Dublin, where Dr Chennells is based.

Last month, the clinic announced plans to open a third centre in Cork city due to overwhelming demand.