Woman hails ‘miracle’ surgery in Spain after HSE waiting list nightmare

A WOMAN left in excruciating pain in a wheelchair while on a HSE waiting list has spoken of the ‘miracle’ operation in Spain which has helped her to walk again.

Caroline Halpenny, an All-Ireland Irish dancing champion in her youth, flew to Benidorm on Spain’s Costa Blanca for life-changing surgery.

The 60-year-old says she feels 20 years younger after what she described as a “miracle” operation at a leading private hospital with the healthcare organisation ensuring she gets a refund for the surgery from the HSE.

Caroline however spoke of her “hellish” time after a fall at her Dundalk home in June last year. She has been living without peripheral vision since an eye op went wrong a decade ago.

“I fell getting into the shower,” Ms Halpenny said.

“I went into the Lourdes hospital in Drogheda. I was X-rayed and sent home again. A week later I was just getting worse. I couldn’t walk without severe pain.

“My GP Dr Larry Curtin really went out of his way to help, trying to get help for me. He sent me back into the Lourdes. They kept me for two days. They did a CT scan of my hip and pelvis but I wanted an MRI.

“After two days I was discharged from hospital. I was at the door. I managed to get a bus 30 miles home and I cried all the way. I was in so much pain.

“Dr Curtin called Drogheda and insisted that I should get an MRI. However, it was August before I got an appointment and by that stage my condition and my pain had gotten a lot worse.”

Ms Halpenny said the MRI highlighted the issue. Her disc had collapsed onto the top of a deep root nerve on her leg.

“I thought ‘maybe they will fix me now’. Again Dr Curtin helped and I was seen at a Dublin hospital a week later,” she said.

“I got another MRI there and I was sent home to wait to see a consultant. That took five months and I was seen again at the end of January this year. By this stage I couldn’t walk and I was in a wheelchair.

“I was home again to wait on another MRI and was offered physio in the meantime but even my physio told me there was no way she would even touch me, that it would be too dangerous and too painful.

“One of my sons started going online to see if there was another way of getting me fixed and thankfully he found Healthcare Abroad. He said he couldn’t watch me in pain any more.”

Ms Halpenny, who won provincial and All-Ireland titles as an Irish dancer and was placed fourth in the world championships, said she felt like doing a jig.

“After my operation I was able to walk out of the hospital, pushing the wheelchair. My physiotherapist at the HCB Hospital in Benidorm came to see me and couldn’t believe my recovery,” she said.

The Dundalk woman said she can’t thank Healthcare Abroad and the HCB Hospital in Benidorm enough.

“Dr Curtin was amazing. He backed me all the way,” she said.

She said she can’t wait to get home to sleep in her bed again after spending months in pain on her sofa, unable to go up the stairs.

“My son Alan has been looking after me. This is life-changing for him too,” Ms Halpenny said.

“I called him after the operation. He was in shock. He can’t wait to see me walking back into the house.

“I know people in a similar position back home in Drogheda, confined to their homes, sitting on endless waiting lists. They need to get on a plane to Spain, get sorted with the best medical people in Europe and start living their lives again.”

HCB Hospital consultant Dr Karim Ben Ghezla said: “I am so pleased we were able to help Caroline. Her pain had been so excruciating that she was confined to a wheelchair. I am delighted that she is walking again and I want to wish her all the best for the future.”

A Healthcare Abroad spokesperson said: “Caroline is like a lot of patients we assist to access private healthcare at 46 different hospitals in Spain, Portugal and the Netherlands.

“She was in excruciating pain with no real prospect of having vital surgery any time soon in Ireland. We are so pleased that she has made such a quick recovery from her operation and we want to wish her and her family in Dundalk and Japan all the very best for the future.”

Healthcare Abroad Ireland works alongside the HSE to assist patients through the cross-border scheme, helps to complete the paperwork and liaise with Irish GPs. Any treatment offered by the HSE can be treated abroad under the EU legislation which is enshrined in Irish law.

Healthcare Abroad works closely with Dundalk credit union to assist with pre-payment for treatments, with the HSE reimbursing the money around 16 weeks after a patient gets home.

The organisation does not send patients to Northern Ireland at it is now outside the EU and the costs for procedures are often several thousand euro more than inside Spain, ranked the third best in Europe for healthcare.