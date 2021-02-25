| 5.6°C Dublin

‘With schooling and caring duties, women are bearing the brunt in this pandemic’

Dr Rhona Mahony tells Amy Molloy about her new role and how Holles Street coped with Covid

Dr Rhona Mahony continues to work as a consultant obstetrician at the National Maternity Hospital in Dublin. Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie Expand

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

Women have been disproportionately hit by the effects of the Covid pandemic and are bearing the burden of homeschooling and caring, according to Dr Rhona Mahony.

When Dr Mahony’s term as master of the National Maternity Hospital ended in 2018, she was hailed as a leading voice for Irish women by colleagues.

She will now turn her attention to the elderly after being appointed to the board of HaloCare, a healthcare company that aims to helps older people to live safely and independently in their own homes.

