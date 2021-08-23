With 314 people in hospital, ‘threat of Covid is still very real’, says HSE CEO Paul Reid

HSE boss Paul Reid has issued a stark warning that “the threat is still very real” as 314 people – the highest number since March – were hospitalised with Covid-19.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin added that the Delta variant had not yet reached its peak in Ireland.

Mr Reid yesterday advised people to “take good care” as intensive care unit (ICU) figures rose from 54 on Saturday to 59 yesterday.

The Department of Health reported 1,688 confirmed cases of Covid-19 across Ireland yesterday.

It comes as the latest figures show a significant number of children aged 12 to 15 still have not been vaccinated in advance of schools reopening. There are about 280,000 children in this age group in Ireland.

Mr Reid said yesterday that 135,000 12 to 15-year-olds were registered to receive the jab, with 77,000 now administered.

It comes as the latest figures show that 85pc of Irish adults are now fully vaccinated. In Malta, it is over 94pc.

However, Mr Reid said on social media: “Vaccinations continued this weekend, almost 6.6 million now administered, 91pc of adults partially vaccinated and 85pc fully.”

Mr Martin said: “We are concerned about the Delta variant and the increase in numbers.

“At a meeting last week, the CMO (chief medical officer) articulated that concern along with the Nphet representatives and the CEO of the HSE in terms of the impact on ­hospitalisations and ICUs.

“So we did anticipate this increase, we anticipate an increase over the next number of weeks.

“We have not reached the peak of the Delta wave yet, and of course any time the disease is increasing at this rate is a time for concern.”

Mr Martin has made an appeal to the public to “watch the fundamentals in terms of social distancing, wearing masks, indoors in particular, and adhering to the basic guidelines”.

He told Newstalk vaccination was the key to moving the country forward and noted that many younger people are not yet immunised against Covid-19. Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said the Government would release a roadmap for the further reopening of society before the end of August, despite concerns for the Delta variant.

“The Delta variant is dangerous, it’s spreading and it’s present,” he told RTÉ.

“For a number of days now, the number of people who tested positive is well over 2,000.

“We see in Northern Ireland in the last few days the highest number of positive tests since this pandemic began, and we have seen now the numbers in hospital over 300 and the numbers in ICU over 50.”

On Saturday, Professor Philip Nolan, chair of the Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said we needed to give the vaccines “time to work”.

Prof Nolan added: “We have seen extraordinary uptake of vaccination in Ireland and this is making us safer but we need to give the vaccines time to work.”

He added that the “message” was to “get your vaccine, get your second dose and wait the seven to 14 days they need to build your immunity”.

Prof Nolan said Ireland “should see incidence stabilise” as the vaccination programme finishes.

He expected the “full effect” of the country’s immunisation strategy to “take full effect through August and into ­September”.

“But the trajectory between now and then is uncertain and requires we minimise the risks of any social contact.”