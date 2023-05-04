‘Winter plan’ for hospital trolleys ditched as HSE chief admits overcrowding now year-round

HSE chief Bernard Gloster has said he is going to ditch the traditional “winter plan” in advance of the annual surge in emergency departments and he wants to see patients transferred faster from hospital to nursing home to free up beds.

Mr Gloster said the pressure on emergency departments is now year-round and no longer confined to the winter season so the winter plan is no longer enough.

Mr Gloster was speaking at the annual conference of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) after nurses condemned one of the worst winters on record for emergency overcrowding.

He revealed he is to put in place a three -year plan for emergency care hospitals patients on trolleys throughout the year.

“We have to focus on urgent care now throughout the year we are now focused on a plan for the rest of this year.“

However, he admitted that we are going to see pressure in our health services for some time to come but he believes there is a lot available to make the experience for patients and staff a lot better than it has been.

The best laid predictions of last winter did not countenance early onset of flu and it is not possible to say if hospitals have seen the last of the levels experienced last winter, he added.

A key will be reducing the numbers of patients who no longer need medical care but need step down care who are occupying beds.

He said a breakdown of the profile of these patients, who number over 500, shows a group who are waiting for care but need home help.

There is “another stream waiting go to residential care. I don’t believe the delay in moving people to residential care is or needs to be as significant as it is some times.

“There is a process issue for us there to make it better and faster.”

He was aware many of these patients are frail and the process must be aware of this but like other aspects of the healthcare service there is a particular issue with transfers over the weekend, he added.

There are other patients who have delayed transfer who are more complex for reasons including the need for rehabilitation.

Following on a survey by the union that patient care is being put at risk due to lack of safe staffing numbers on wards he said :“There is little doubt the progression of implementation of the safe staffing framework was, like so many aspects life, hampered by the pandemic. That said there has been a solid focus on investment.

“For phase one – medical surgical wards 397 new nursing posts have been approved and 356 filled in addition to 71 new healthcare assistant posts, of which 55 have been filled.

“For phase two emergency department 101 new nursing posts approved and 29 filled. The support of the Minister for Health and the Department in this effort is reflected in the sum of €31m new investment to date to make this happen.

“As you are aware the minister announced yesterday that he has sanctioned the posts this year for full implementation in all hospitals. This is significant and in support we now need to move to commencement in all hospitals in 2023 and completion where possible in as many as the workers are available to achieve this. “

He added: “In nursing terms this means a requirement for 687 WTE in addition to HCAs. We will achieve this through an approved agency staff conversion of more than 330 people and more than 350 new posts.

“The conclusion of phased one and two will result in approximately 1,200 additional nurses for safe staffing measures.

“It is my intention to finalise the remaining implementation plans by June of this year and then to ensure every effort and process is deployed to make those plans happen. I have no doubt there will be challenges along the way but working together and being flexible in achieving both the letter and spirit of the framework will result in a significant shift in the care of the patients you encounter every day.”