| 2.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Winter is coming so where is the flu?

No cases of winter flu have been detected here yet. Expand

Close

No cases of winter flu have been detected here yet.

No cases of winter flu have been detected here yet.

No cases of winter flu have been detected here yet.

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

Where has all the winter flu gone? A case of seasonal flu has yet be confirmed here, although it is unlikely we will fully escape the virus.

But, for now at least, one potential killer virus is at bay while we battle Covid-19.

The very low level of flu generally in Europe is one silver lining to the pandemic – and the World Health Organisation (WHO) has put it down to anti-Covid habits such as physical distancing, hand washing and mask wearing.

Privacy