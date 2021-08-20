‘Winter Covid war’ will mean restrictions last into 2022

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has warned some Covid-19 restrictions will remain in place well into the New Year, but said Ireland is moving into a “new era” of the pandemic.

In an interview with the Irish Independent, Mr Martin said the coming months will see less of an emphasis on regulations and more focus on individual responsibility in the next stage in the fight against the virus.

However, he said the Government’s new roadmap for easing the remaining restrictions will cover “quite a number of months” before all social distancing rules are lifted.

“We will definitely go to Christmas and maybe into spring,” he said.

“We will have very high levels of vaccination and the emphasis will be on the basics of social distancing, the personal responsibilities and protecting ourselves sensibly. It will be a less regulatory phase.”

He said social distancing rules will remain in place “in many instances” and requirements to wear masks indoors and on public transport will be around for some time to come.

The Taoiseach was speaking after the Cabinet Committee on Covid-19 agreed to publish a new plan for living with the virus on August 31.

The plan will outline how different sectors can reopen and outline a pathway for allowing workers to return to offices.

“We do understand people want timelines and dates because in the absence of that they feel they’ll never open and they do need to plan,” he said. However, Mr Martin would not give any indication of the dates for when the live entertainment industry could reopen despite serious concerns raised by Arts Minister Catherine Martin.

Ms Martin questioned the Cabinet Committee’s failure to set a date and went as far as encouraging the entrainment sector to lobby her own ministerial colleagues.

She also demanded to sit on the Cabinet Committee. The Taoiseach said he has no problem with the minister attending next week’s meeting to discuss the reopening plan.

Separately, the Taoiseach said he is “frustrated” by the high level of transmission in Ireland despite the country having one of the highest vaccine uptakes in Europe.

Mr Martin said he questioned the National Public Health Emergency Team about this and was told Ireland’s young population and our proximity to Northern Ireland and Britain are factors.

“There are higher levels of Covid in the UK, and there has been consistently, and we are interwoven with Britain and Northern Ireland,” he said.

“If you look at our patterns, it is Monaghan, Cavan and Donegal with the very high levels and the west is higher again and the south east is lower.”

The Taoiseach said the high level of transmission of the Delta variant is especially a concern with the winter months fast approaching.

“We will always have concerns about the winter because it can bring on new variants and it can bring on new viruses. It can pose significant challenges to the health service and that’s why planning is already underway for a winter initiative,” he added.

The Taoiseach said Covid cases have a “disproportionate impact” on the health service and hospitals compared to non-Covid cases.

“We have to be mindful of the impact on the health services so that will always be a metric – we cannot ignore that because it impacts treatment of heart, cancer. You get a lot of delays so that’s a key metric,” he said.

“We can never go back again to putting the huge imposition on frontline staff which happened in January and February. There will be constant monitoring.”

Mr Martin said he expects a booster vaccine programme to be introduced but is waiting for advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) which is due to report in the next ten days.

Niac’s recommendations will clear the way for the HSE to put a plan in place for delivering a booster programme.

The World Health Organisation has urged wealthy countries to hold off on booster programmes until poorer nations can vaccinate their citizens.

However the The Cabinet Committee on Covid-19 agreed to donate more than 300,000 vaccines to less developed countries in the coming weeks.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is devising a plan with Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney to give Ireland’s extra doses to poorer countries.

The first tranche will be around 300,000 doses but this is expected to increase over time.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) will meet next Wednesday to evaluate the current level of transmission of the virus.

The Cabinet Committee on Covid-19 will meet again on Friday, August 28.

Senior officials will work through the plan before a full Cabinet meeting is held to sign off on the roadmap on August 31.